Narayana Murthy says leadership makes one feel lonely on top: 'I have gone through it'

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on Sunday said leadership makes one feel completely lonely at the top and he has gone through it.

Addressing a gathering after releasing a book titled 'I Did What I Had to Do', a biography of industrialist Madan Mohanka authored by Anjana Dutt, Murthy said leadership is also about doing the right thing and raising the confidence of hundreds and thousands of people who look up to you for guidance.

"As they say, leadership feels completely lonely at the top. I've been through that, and I can feel it in both Madan (Mohanka) and now of course Mehul (Mohanka's son) when I heard from Madan yesterday that leadership is very, very lonely," he said.

Madan Mohanka founded Tega Industries Limited in 1976 and serves as its Chairman and Executive Director. His son Mehul is the Managing Director and Group CEO of the company.

PTI