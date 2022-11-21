Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India dropping Ashneer Grover: 'One man doesn't make...'

Shark Tank India judge and executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar has spoken out about the business reality show dropping popular "Shark" Ashneer Grover from its second season.

Soon after sharing a promo of the upcoming show, Thapar tweeted, "One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… it’s about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders.. focus on that and the hard work put in by the team."

Although she did not name the former BharatPe founder, it was apparent to Twitter users that she was pointing at Ashneer Grover's absence.

When a Twitter user responded that since Shark Tank India is about stories of talent and growth with or without Grover, Namita Thapar said, "So agree! Well said."

She also hit out at a Twitter user who suggested that the show was not a real investors' pitch but just a reality show to garner TRPs.

"Are you serious? Because it’s my ‘real’ money I’m putting in. What do you mean by it’s not a real pitch?! It’s easy to talk and whine and judge… tough to give time, energy, mentorship and money," Thapar tweeted.

"Let’s see if authenticity and cause win over judgment and toxicity! What does New India really want out of life?" she added in a separate tweet. Shark Tank India made headlines after it revealed its panel of judges for the new season which did not feature Grover. The panel was instead joined by a new Shark, CarDekho co-founder and CEO Amit Jain. Read more: Amit Jain replaces Ashneer Grover in 'Shark Tank India'. 7 points about the new 'Shark'

Ankita Sengupta

READ MORE