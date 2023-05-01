 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai jeweller's ring with over 50,000 diamonds breaks Guinness world record

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

The Mumbai jeweller's diamond ring, costing Rs 6.42 crore, weighs 460.55 grams in gold and 130.19 carats in diamond.

(Image credit: www.guinnessworldrecords.com)

A Mumbai jeweller has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for creating a ring with the most number of diamonds set on it, the world record body said. HK Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd set the massive record in March with their ring which has a total of 50,907 diamonds set on it.

The ring is made entirely out of recycled materials. Recycled gold was mixed with re-purposed diamonds to create the piece. The gold weight of the ring is 460.55 grams and its diamond weight is 130.19 carats. The ring costs over Rs 6.42 crore.

“I am deeply grateful for the recognition from Guinness World Records. It is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication at Hari Krishna Exports and HK Designs,” Ghanshyam Dholakia, founder and managing director of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., said in a statement on the company's website.

The rare piece of jewellery has been named Eutierria Ring, meaning becoming one with nature. It features a flower with a butterfly sitting on it.

Designers and workers took nearly nine months to create the ring, right from its ideation to the actual making of the complex piece. They used computer-aided design (CAD) for almost four months to perfect the design, the jeweller said.