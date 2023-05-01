Mumbai jeweller's ring with over 50,000 diamonds breaks Guinness world record

A Mumbai jeweller has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for creating a ring with the most number of diamonds set on it, the world record body said. HK Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd set the massive record in March with their ring which has a total of 50,907 diamonds set on it.

The ring is made entirely out of recycled materials. Recycled gold was mixed with re-purposed diamonds to create the piece. The gold weight of the ring is 460.55 grams and its diamond weight is 130.19 carats. The ring costs over Rs 6.42 crore.

“I am deeply grateful for the recognition from Guinness World Records. It is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication at Hari Krishna Exports and HK Designs,” Ghanshyam Dholakia, founder and managing director of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., said in a statement on the company's website.

The rare piece of jewellery has been named Eutierria Ring, meaning becoming one with nature. It features a flower with a butterfly sitting on it.

Designers and workers took nearly nine months to create the ring, right from its ideation to the actual making of the complex piece. They used computer-aided design (CAD) for almost four months to perfect the design, the jeweller said.

Once the design was finalised, the exquisite ring was created using a method in which each part was cast in 18 carat gold.

Eutierria Ring will be on display at GemGeneve exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland from May 11 to May 14, as well as at the JCK Las Vegas Show from June 2 to June 5. Hari Krishna Exports was founded in 1992. The company began its jewellery operations in 2005. In October 2020, Hyderabad-based Hallmark Jewellers entered the Guinness World Records for the most diamonds set in one ring, with 7,801 gems in a flower-shaped ring. Last December, Renani Jewels from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh set the world record for the most diamonds (17,524) set on a watch.

Moneycontrol News