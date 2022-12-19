Who is Sargam Koushal, the 32-year-old from Jammu crowned Mrs World 2022

A woman from Jammu has brought the Mrs World crown back to India after 21 years. Sargam Koushal was announced the pageant's 2022 winner at a Las Vegas resort on Saturday.

Sargam Koushal, 32, apart from being a model, is a painter and content writer, Greater Kashmir website reported.

She holds a master's degree in English literature and a bachelor's in education.

Koushal's father is a retired banker. She credited him for inspiring her to dream big in life.

And she has achieved a big feat, bringing home the Mrs World title 21 years after Aditi Govitrikar.

She said her father always told her: “You're different, I see it in your eyes. You're meant for greater things in life. Things that people wish to achieve, but don't have the courage to. You have that courage in your heart and the fire in your belly." After winning the Mrs India title earlier this year, she wrote: "I never knew if I could ever do justice to these words until I won". Koushal is married to a Navy officer and lives in Mumbai. Asked during the Mrs India contest about her life's most "beautiful and fulfilling" phase, she said it was marriage. "I met a wonderful man and we share a beautiful life," she said. "We make each other better people. He's been my strength and my backbone."

