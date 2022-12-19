 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who is Sargam Koushal, the 32-year-old from Jammu crowned Mrs World 2022

Dec 19, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Sargam Koushal has brought the coveted crown back to India, 21 years after Aditi Govitrikar.

Sargam Koushal . (Image credit: Mrs World Pageant/Instagram)

A woman from Jammu has brought the Mrs World crown back to India after 21 years. Sargam Koushal was announced the pageant's 2022 winner at a Las Vegas resort on Saturday.

Sargam Koushal, 32, apart from being a model, is a painter and content writer, Greater Kashmir website reported.

She holds a master's degree in English literature and a bachelor's in education.

Koushal's father is a retired banker. She credited him for inspiring her to dream big in life.

And she has achieved a big feat, bringing home the Mrs World title 21 years after Aditi Govitrikar.