Miss Universe 2022 Live Updates: Divita Rai makes it to top 16

Miss Universe 2022 Live Updates: After 21 years, Harnaaz Sandhu won the 70th Miss Universe pageant, bringing home the title after an absence of 21 years. Following Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, she is the third Miss Universe from India. 'Miss Universe India' Divita Rai is among 86 contestants in this year's 71st edition of the beauty pageant.
Miss Universe 2022 Live Updates: A Miss Universe winner will be chosen from 86 contestants on January 15 in New Orleans, United States (Indian time).
Harnaaz Sandhu, the reigning Miss Universe, will award the title to the pageant winner of 2022 in a grand event.
In order to avoid clashing with FIFA's World Cup in 2022, the pageant was postponed to December 2023.
The final 16 contestants have been named, including India, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Laos, Australia, Haiti, South Africa, Portugal, Canada, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Colombia, USA, Spain, and Venezuela.
Over 165 countries are currently watching the Miss Universe pageant hosted by Olivia Culpo and Emmy winner Jeannie Mai Jenkins.
Curacao makes itto the TOP 16
Divita Rai makes it to top 16
Venezuela makes it to the top 16
Spain makes it to the top16
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, make their way into the top16!
The news came via a post from the organization's official Instagram, captioned: "The #71stMISSUNIVERSE Competition will air LIVE around the world on January 14, 2023.
“Head to the Miss Universe app (link in bio) and vote your favorite delegate into the semifinals.”
There are nearly 90 contestants in the pageant, and the winner will be chosen by a selection committee.
The event will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, and can now be watched live on the Roku channel. Currently, Telemundo is also broadcasting in Spanish.
This year's selection panel consists of only female professionals from a variety of fields, including sports, beauty, and music.
Out of 86 contestants, a total of 83 delegates have made it to the top so far
The Miss Universe 2022 pageant taking place in New Orleans. Formerly a French and Spanish colony, NoLa stands for New Orleans, Louisiana, or The Big Easy, an ode to its laid-back culture, and is known for its culture and history, including Mardi Gras.
: Although the 2022 edition of the organization will take place in January 2023, the excitement and anticipation are high for the 71st edition.
