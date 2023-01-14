Miss Universe: Harnaaz Sandhu and other recent pageant winners

The 71st Miss Universe will be crowned at a ceremony in New Orleans, USA, on January 15. Contestants from 86 countries, including India, will compete for the coveted title. Ahead of Miss Universe 2022, here is a look at the pageant's recent winners.

Harnaaz Sandhu - India (2021)

Punjab-born Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 in Israel. She became the third Indian after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen to win the major title.

Harnaaz Sandhu. (Image credit: AFP)

Andrea Meza - Mexico (2020)

At 26, Andrea Meza became the oldest woman to be crowned Miss Universe. She had the shortest reign as Miss Universe because she was crowned in May 2021 (a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic) and passed on the title to Sandhu in December.

Andrea Meza (Image: AP) Zozibini Tunzi - South Africa (2019) South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi became the first black woman to win the Miss Universe title since Angola's Leila Lopes in 2011. She was also the longest reigning titleholder. Zozibini Tunzi. (Image credit: Reuters) Catriona Gray - Philippines (2018) Catriona Gray had been participating in talent shows since she was a child. At 5, she was won the Little Miss Philippines contest held in Sydney in 1999. She grew up to participate in major pageants, entering the top 5 in Miss World in 2016 and winning the Miss Universe contest in 2018. Catriona Gray. (Image credit: AP/PTI) Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters - South Africa (2017) Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was only the second South African woman to Miss Universe, after Margaret Gardiner in 1978. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. (Image credit: AFP) She had raised the matter of gender pay gap at the 2017 competition.

