Miss Universe: Harnaaz Sandhu and other recent pageant winners

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 14, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Ahead of Miss Universe 2022, a look at beauty queens who wore the coveted crown.

India's Harnaaz Sandhu will crown the next Miss Universe on January 15.

The 71st Miss Universe will be crowned at a ceremony in New Orleans, USA, on January 15. Contestants from 86 countries, including India, will compete for the coveted title. Ahead of Miss Universe 2022, here is a look at the pageant's recent winners.

Harnaaz Sandhu - India (2021)

Punjab-born Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 in Israel. She became the third Indian after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen to win the major title.

Harnaaz Sandhu. (Image credit: AFP)

Andrea Meza - Mexico (2020)

At 26, Andrea Meza became the oldest woman to be crowned Miss Universe. She had the shortest reign as Miss Universe because she was crowned in May 2021 (a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic) and passed on the title to Sandhu in December.