Measles outbreak: Here’s how you can protect your children

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Nov 28, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

Experts say while sporadic cases of measles have been reported over the last several years, a major outbreak of the disease in many parts of the country calls for prompt action and immediate containment measures

A few districts in at least five states of India are witnessing an outbreak of measles, an acute viral respiratory disease that strikes and sometimes kills small children, prompting authorities to initiate immediate measures to protect vulnerable kids.

The outbreak, being reported in the country after a long time, has already killed at least 12 children in Mumbai alone while more than 1,200 kids are ill in the city due to the ailment characterised by fever, malaise and rashes over the body.

There is no confirmation of kids dying due to the disease in any other parts of the country, so far, but four districts, Ranchi in Jharkhand, Malappuram in Kerala, Nuh in Haryana and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, have seen many kids getting hospitalised.

On their part, authorities — both at the Centre and state levels — are worried because the outbreak threatens to derail the target to eliminate the disease from India by 2023.

What is measles and why is it serious?

Though vaccine-preventable, measles may be of serious consequence for small children. The highly contagious disease spreads through the air by respiratory droplets produced from coughing or sneezing and symptoms may appear nearly 10-14 days after exposure. They include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, sore throat, fever and a red, blotchy skin rash.