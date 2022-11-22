Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil Kamath: what set off the rumour mills about about Zerodha co-founder and ex Miss World

A news article about Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath dating Manushi Chhillar, coupled with photos of them together in Rishikesh, has sent rumour mills into overdrive.

Speculation is rife that Kamath, 35, and Chhillar, 25, have been dating since 2021. The couple has preferred to keep their relationship private, according to a Hindustan Times report published Monday.

A source quoted by the publication attributed Chhillar’s Bollywood career as the reason behind the secrecy. A Miss World 2017 title holder, Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut this year opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj.

“The two have been going quite strong. They have even moved in together,” the source told Hindustan Times. “Currently, Manushi is focused on her Bollywood career, thus she doesn’t wish to talk about her love life as it might take away the attention. Their friends and family are well-versed with each other and the two wish to keep it low-key.”

Neither Kamath nor Chhillar has publicly acknowledged the relationship – but photos of the two together, purportedly taken in Rishikesh, only added fuel to the dating fire.

The pictures first surfaced online in early November.

Nikhil Kamath is counted among India’s youngest billionaires. He is the co-founder of brokerage firm and trading platform Zerodha. Kamath had married Amanda Puravankara in April 2019. The couple separated within a year and reportedly finalised their divorce in 2021.

Chhillar will next be seen alongside John Abraham in Tehran and Vicky Kaushal in The Great Indian Family.