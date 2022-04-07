World's skinniest skyscraper is now open. Apartment prices start from...

New York City is home to many iconic skyscrapers and now a new record-breaking addition will adorn its skyline. Steinway Tower in Manhattan, touted "the most slender skyscraper in the world", is now open, CNN reported.

The 84-storey building, also known as 111 West 57th Street, will include 60 apartments. On the top is a penthouse affording views of Central Park. Prices of the apartments vary from $7.75 million to $66 million, according to CNN.

The 1,428-feet building has a width-height ratio of 1:24

The developers of the project, JDS Development, Property Markets Group, describe it as "a slender beacon clad in terracotta and bronze".

The developers said the tower represents a commitment to the "quality of craft, history, and philosophy" behind the classic skyscrapers of New York City.

The tower, designed by SHoP Architects, has been merged with New York's historic Steinway Hall.

"A façade of terra cotta, glass, and bronze filigree bring back the quality, materiality and details of historic New York towers, while taking advantage of the latest technology to push the limits of engineering and fabrication," the developers said.

Chris Sharples from SHoP Architects said: "You’re going to sense the spirit of making and building. You’re going to sense that there are very much human hands involved in how this building begins to manifest itself."

The designers added that Manhattan’s classic skyscrapers powerfully combine "optimistic expression and technical invention" and the new project will update that legacy for today's world.

SHoP Architects said the Steinway Tower had a special responsibility to "contribute meaningfully and elegantly to the shared skyline".

"We achieved that goal by carefully shaping the tower’s profile, and by developing an innovative approach to using an authentic material from the golden age of the Manhattan skyscraper: terra-cotta," they added.