Man barks in front of official to protest misspelling. On ration card, his name is ‘Kutta’

Fed up by his name getting misspelled constantly on his ration card, a man in West Bengal started barking in front of a government official as a way of protest.

Srikanti Kumar Dutta said he had to apply for spelling correction not once but thrice. Each time, his ration card came back with the wrong spelling of his name – but things truly came to a head the third time around, when his surname was misspelled as “Kutta” instead of “Dutta.”

In Hindi, the word “kutta” means a dog. Srikanti Kumar Dutta told news agency ANI he was upset after seeing the misspelling and went to Bankura administration to apply for correction again on Friday.

Spotting his local block development officer (BDO) there, Dutta started a novel protest by barking like a dog in front of him.

Footage that has been widely circulated online shows Dutta jogging besides the government official’s car and showing him the offending documents while barking like a dog.



“Yesterday I went to apply for correction again & on seeing Joint BDO there, I started acting like a dog in front of him. He didn't respond to my query and ran away. How many times will common people like us leave work & go to apply for correction?” he told news agency ANI.