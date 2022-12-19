 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Long weekends 2023: Full list to plan your leaves, travels, holidays

Shylaja Varma
Dec 19, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Long weekends 2023: Your annual guide to plan your getaways, vacations and festivals.

The pause in travel spawned in the depths of the pandemic came to an official end in 2022. Come rain or shine, travellers are packing their bags, raring to go to the next place with renewed vigour. It is as if they are making up for those two years lost to Covid. The new year will potentially have a stronger rebound in travel. If you are the cautious traveller, the type who plans trips in advance, to snag the best deals or simply to make the journey memorable, below is a comprehensive guide to the long weekends of the year. This guide should help you plan your year better for travel, holidays, getaways or any events you may have in your family. We have sprinkled some getaway options as well. Happy travels!

Here is the full list of long weekends in 2023 to help you plan the year better:

January

January 1
New Year’s Day on January 1 falls on a Sunday. So if you take a leave on December 30(Friday) and January 2(Monday), you get four days to plan anything you may want to in this time.

Bengaluru has so much to offer apart from its famed weather. Those on a short visit too can have a slice of the Garden City with its parks, breakfast joints and heritage spaces.

January 14, 15
January 14 (Saturday) is Lohari and Makar Sankranti, January 15(Sunday) is Pongal. Unfortunately, the three festivals are falling on a weekend. You still can plan a getaway from the city if you take leave on January 13(Friday) and January 16(Monday).