Liz Truss resigns as UK PM: After 'impressively bad' tenure, Britons demands general elections

Ankita Sengupta
Oct 20, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST

The announcement of Liz Truss stepping down as UK PM has Twitter not only commenting on how "impressively bad" her short tenure was, but also demanding a general election.

Liz Truss has stated, ""I recognize, given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Liz Truss on Thursday became the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after quitting five weeks into taking up the position. She will remain the Prime Minister for another week, but the announcement has Twitter not only commenting on how "impressively bad" her short tenure was, but also demanding a general election.

In a short statement, Liz Truss said she had come into the office at a time of great economic and international instability, adding: "I recognize, given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Her resignation did not come as a surprise with social media users terming her short tenure as "pretty impressively bad". Here are a few reactions from Twitter.

There has also been a growing call for a general election in the UK following Liz Truss's exit, with a number of Twitter users terming any other option "undemocratic".

The next election in Britain is due by January 2025 at the latest, with the government able to decide if and when to trigger a contest prior to that.

TAGS: #England #Liz Truss #London #Tory #UK PM
first published: Oct 20, 2022 06:44 pm
