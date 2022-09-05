Liz Truss is new UK PM. Twitter 'celebrates' with Rishi Sunak memes

Liz Truss was on Monday announced the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, after she defeated rival Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race.

In her victory speech, Truss acknowledged the challenge posed by her Sunak. "It has been a hard-fought campaign. I think we have shown the depth and breadth of talent in our Conservative Party," she said.

While celebrations began both offline and online, social media took to it with a flood of memes, most of them being directed at Rishi Sunak.

Around 180,000 dues-paying Tory members were eligible to elect the next party leader. The turnout was 82.6 percent, with Liz Truss bagging 81,326 votes, as against 60,399 votes secured by Sunak.

The winner was announced at 12:30 BST (17:00 IST) by Sir Graham Brady — chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the leadership election.

Truss, 47, had emerged as a contender for the prime ministerial role after her predecessor Boris Johnson agreed to step down, following a string of scandals that had damaged his credibility.