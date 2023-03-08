 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women’s Day 2023: Bullet-proof fabric, and 19 more cool inventions by women

Preeti Verma Lal
Mar 08, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Windshield wiper, disposable diapers, aquarium, Word processor, ironing board – all these and several other everyday things were invented by women. On Women’s Day, let’s remember these inventors.

1. Windshield Wiper (1913): During a visit to New York City in 1902, Alabama-resident Mary Elizabeth Anderson noticed that the trolley driver struggled to keep the windshield clear of the falling snow. Once home, she invented a hand-operated device to keep the windshield clear. Called the Window Cleaning Device, Andersen got a 17-year patent for her invention on November 10, 1903.

2. Disposable Diaper (1951): Mary Donovan created the diaper out of a shower curtain. She cut the curtain into pieces and sewed it into a waterproof diaper cover with snaps instead of safety pins. The prolific inventor with 20 patents to her name called the diaper ‘Boater’.

3. Ice-cream Maker (1843): Even before freezers were invented, Nancy Johnson created a manual device to make ice creams – an outer pail that contained crushed ice and an inner pail that had the ice cream mix that needed to be frozen. Johnson got a patent for the hand-cranked device but she sold the design real cheap.

4. Central Heating (1919): Alice Parker, an African-American inventor, patented the first central heating system, which offered an easy way for people to regulate the temperature throughout their homes more efficiently. Her design allowed cool air to be drawn into the furnace, then conveyed through a heat exchanger that delivered warm air through ducts to individual rooms of the house.