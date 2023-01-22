 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

With Flowers, Miley Cyrus scores the self-love anthem of 2023

Nidhi Gupta
Jan 22, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

“Flowers” displaced the mighty BTS’ immovable “Butter” as the most streamed song on Spotify in a week.

The music video for “Flowers” has as much repeat value as the song itself. (Image: Screenshot from Flowers/Vevo)

The world, Gloria Gaynor included, is hooked on this new era of Miley Cyrus—with perhaps the exception of one man.

Miley Cyrus can buy her own flowers, whip her own battle ropes, wear her own gold dresses, bust her own moves all over Los Angeles—and break her own records, NBD. “Flowers”, the first single off the pop star’s upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, arrived on streaming platforms on January 13. Within a week, it had been streamed over a 100 million times, becoming the most-streamed song ever in seven days in Spotify history.

What’s more, “Flowers” displaced the mighty BTS’ immovable “Butter”, which had held the position ever since that bop was released in May 2021. This speedy acquisition of streams is likely going to result in Miley Cyrus scoring her first No 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in a decade. Not too shabby for an English-language track in 2023, a time when K-Pop and Latin-Pop dominate charts.

The last time Miley Cyrus debuted at No 1 on Billboard was with “Party in the U.S.A.” in 2009, a classic pop track which helped her transition from teen favourite (as Hannah Montana) into mainstream stardom. Cyrus has only grown more provocative with each release since, taking her finely-honed songwriting and singing craft into unexpected territory; working with the Flaming Lips one second on their remake of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, channelling her psy-rock inclination on Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz and Joan Jett on Plastic Hearts.

On “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus’ voice is huskier than ever, commanding your immediate attention at the forefront of a disco-funk inspired background track, almost stealing up on you with a lament for a broken past: “We were good, we were gold, the kinda dream that can’t be sold.” It begins subdued, but very quickly flips the script on its head, becoming instead a track of empowerment. Already, “Flowers” is being counted among the greatest breakup songs in history; putting her in the same league as Beyonce, Adele, Shakira and Gloria Gaynor.