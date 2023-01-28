 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will 2023 be the year of the microbes?

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Jan 28, 2023

Fermenting food isn't new, it's been around for thousands of years, our grannies used it, too, to make pickles, cheese, yogurt and breads, but restaurant chefs to home cooks are now lapping up the offerings of fermentation, from umami taste to gut health.

Fermented foods. (Photo via Unsplash)

While fermentation has been used for thousands of years to create foods like cheese, chocolate, yogurt, sourdough breads, beer and pickles, cooks around the world have now begun to discover or, more accurately, to rediscover the possibilities of using fermentation processes in the kitchen. Lacto-fermented vegetables, wild-culture breads, laphet (fermented tea leaves), tepache (a fermented Mexican pineapple-based beverage) and koji (Japan’s famous soybean and rice ferment) are allowing chefs and home cooks to create entirely new flavours from existing ingredients.

What is fermentation?

Pickled cabbage in clamp-lid jar. (Photo via Unsplash)

Fermented is a euphemism for rotten or spoiled. It refers to an anaerobic process involving the application of natural bacteria feeding on the starch and sugar present in the food to produce lactic acid. This helps preserve the food and extend shelf life.