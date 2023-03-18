 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Welcome Hunch, a polls-only social network that values the opinion of GenZ

Geetika Sachdev
Mar 18, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

Co-founder and CEO of Hunch, Ish Goel spills the beans on what makes this pseudonymous, polls-only social network for the GenZ a cut above the rest.

Ish Goel, the co-founder and CEO of Hunch, is also the brain behind PlotX, a Web3 gaming startup)

For most of us, scrolling through popular social media apps like Facebook and Instagram is a routine. While these platforms are hotbeds of content creation and dissemination, it is being increasingly observed that users are conscious of what they post, largely due to the fear of being judged by their peers. Moreover, being validated through ‘likes’ is a huge theme, often bringing up feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem, if not fulfilled.

All in all, these spaces aren’t as inclusive as they set out to be. With the introduction of alternative social media channels today, there’s a ray of hope. Hunch, co-founded by Ish Goel (also the brain behind PlotX, a Web3 gaming startup) is a fun, polls-only, and pseudonymous social network to know what your friends and people around you think on topics that are esoteric, unconventional, and never discussed.

We caught up with Goel to know more about the motivation behind starting this platform, what sets it apart, and some eye-opening facts that Hunch’s users have brought to the forefront.

The story behind Hunch