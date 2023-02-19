 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Wedding cards in the age of evites

Devanshi Doshi
Feb 19, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST

For gods, relatives and visa officials who don't have WhatsApp, there's always the printed card.

Jinesh Jain, selling invites at Rachna Card Collection in Mumbai’s wedding card market CP Tank; and an e-invite mirroring the actual clothes of the bride and groom and the theme of the event.

The days when the parents of the bride or groom visit your home to personally give you their child’s wedding card and sweets may be numbered.

Increasingly, guests are being invited with even more fanfare. At the sound of trumpets, vibrant flowers spring out in the background. Butterflies, peacocks and elephants join the grand proclamation. A tiny Ganesha appears. The bride and groom, flaunting their traditional Sabyasachi outfits, follow. “Save The Date,” the card on your phone reads.

No one size fits all