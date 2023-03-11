 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visual artist Craig Boehman: ‘Mumbai has been the most warm and welcoming place on the streets’

Deepali Singh
Mar 11, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

Mumbai-based American fine-artist, who specialises in street photography, is releasing a limited-edition run of fine-art prints, Aksa Collection, shot on Aksa Beach, this week.

American visual artist Craig Boehman who has been living in Mumbai for the last 10 years can often be spotted on the city’s streets, capturing people as they go about their daily lives. On March 18, the photographer will release a limited edition run of fine art photography prints from his Aksa Collection, with two versions of each image — a limited edition run of 21 for the small prints and a limited edition run of three for the large print versions. Boehman, who is married to Sacred Games composer Alokananda Dasgupta, has used a special technique called Intentional Camera Movement (ICM) for the images captured at Aksa Beach. There’s also a fun photography scavenger hunt planned for the event where the winner can take home a small limited-edition print. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Tell us why you have named this the Aksa Collection and why is it special?

All these images were shot at Aksa beach. I’m not much into beaches but there are a couple I go to regularly in order to photograph. I just happened to be trying out a new technique in photography and it turned out that Aksa Beach was perfect because there were so many people just crammed along the shoreline. I had never seen that even at Juhu beach! It all happened at a time when I was experimenting with a new form of photography and that eventually led to me jumping ship from photography to the world of fine art photography prints, which is a completely different space. I’m at the very bottom of understanding how it all works. In that sense, this location means a lot to me; it’s like a new beginning.