Vegan alternatives for Easter favourites, from Simnel cake to pot pies

Mini Ribeiro
Apr 09, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

After the austere period of Lent, Easter is all about good food. And with dairy-free and plant-based options, now even Vegans can savour indulgent treats.

Easter eggs, which represent new life, are now being created in a vegan avatar with ingredients like cashew butter and vegan chocolate. (Image: Cottonbro Studio via Pexels)

Easter is all about indulgence and celebrating the feast with one’s family. For those who are vegan, it can be tricky to relish traditional Easter delicacies. But not anymore. Given that people today are health-conscious and even concerned about saving the planet, many are turning vegan and thus, chefs across India, are catering to them on feasts like Easter with satisfying options.

Vegan Easter Treats

Easter eggs, which represent new life and are the symbol of Easter, are now being created in a Vegan avatar. Chef Paul Kinny, Director of Culinary, St. Regis Mumbai, says, “More people are growing conscious of their food choices and how it impacts the world. And veganism has grown beyond a mere trend now. It is one of the key sustainable ways forward. At St. Regis Mumbai, our dedicated Chocolate Room is more focused on vegan chocolates and we decided to celebrate with our new range of Vegan Easter Eggs.”

Apart from Easter eggs, the Simnel cake, which originates from the Latin word simila, meaning fine wheat flour, is a popular Easter treat. The cake is usually decorated with eleven marzipan balls placed around the edge, representing the apostles, except Judas.