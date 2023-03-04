 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

A single woman’s luck in online dating at 40

Deepali Singh
Mar 04, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

How being divorced and a quadragenarian is no bar in the new-age world of dating apps.

Representational image. (Photo: Pratik Gupta viz Unsplash)

Have you ever been called pulchritudinous? Well I have, and that too on a dating app. And before you think it is some form of disease, let me clarify that it simply translates to beautiful. I can just imagine the 20-something boy with that loft of hair on his head googling away synonyms of "beautiful" or "pretty" just to appear more mature to a woman much older to him.

Because that’s me, dear readers — single, divorced and in her 40s, trying to navigate her way through the world of dating apps — okay, just one app, but you get the point. I don’t think I can handle more than one at the moment.

It started from a place of great reluctance. “I don’t know if I am ready to date anyone yet” or “I am too old-fashioned for dating apps. If I meet someone organically, that’s another matter,” I would tell friends who tried their best to talk me into joining one.

Of course, I am not so "old-fashioned" that I think one can’t date in their 40s or even much later. Quite a few of my friends have found love much later in their lives and a few have even settled down to enjoy marital bliss. But dating apps? Well, that’s another ball game altogether.