Sigdi: The art of preparing smoky, juicy Indian fare

Geetika Sachdev
Mar 19, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

Enter the world of delectable, succulent, tender and flavourful meats and vegetables with this ‘age-old’ technique of 'sidgi'-cooking, a style that dates back to the Mughal era.

'Sigdi', cooking on coal, is the first choice to make Indian barbecue dishes, kakori kebabs, dal makhani. (Photo courtesy Art of Dum and India Bistro)

The mountains may be intimidating for some. For others, they are the keepers of stories. Walk past any village and you will be amazed to witness the simplistic life of its residents, particularly the sacred bond they share with their food. On one such visit to a quaint hamlet in Uttarakhand, I was fortunate enough to have a meal with a local family — everything they served was flavourful, but the taste of the succulent Pahadi Paneer Tikka continues to live rent-free on my palate. What was so unique about this preparation that it left such a lasting impact? Was there a special ingredient that I wasn’t privy to? The answer lies in their use of age-old cooking techniques — here, it was sigdi or cooking over coal.

'Sigdi' imparts a smoky flavour to 'dum biriyani'. (Photo courtesy Art of Dum and India Bistro)

Over the last few years, my sole mission has been to hunt for sigdi-cooked food in urban centres. The culinary gods have finally answered my prayers — grilling vegetables or meat on skewers that rest on trays of coal has become a mainstay in top restaurants and hotels across India. While you may have a mental imagery of what this technique looks like, let’s dive in straight to understand this in detail from culinary experts.

Rajesh Wadhwa, executive chef, Taj Palace New Delhi, says that sigdi is a cooking style that’s unique to the north of India. “It is our go-to method for a succulent, smoky, and umami-rich feast. This age-old technique is all about cooking over coal, "uple" or cow-dung cakes and wood bark, till it is deliciously tender,” he added.