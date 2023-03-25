 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Restaurant review | Paul: Delhi's newest French outlet is all about 'eating well'

Susmita Saha
Mar 25, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

French food, unlike Italian and American fast food, wasn't part of the gastronomy boom in post-liberalised India, but that might be slowly changing. The globally acclaimed French restaurant chain Paul recently opened for business in Delhi NCR, including at south Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall in Saket.

Paul, the French outlet, at Select CityWalk Mall, Delhi.

For many, the knowledge of French food does not stretch too far. For long, the only French food I knew was French fries. Sadly, this piece of information, I later learnt, was entirely false. French fries, with links to the country right in its name, could well have originated in Belgium. It seems I am not alone in possessing threadbare awareness of what is touted to be the most sophisticated cuisine in the world. Many of my friends, after consuming mountains of French fries, have claimed to be equally ignorant about the feted cuisine.

Despite the gastronomy boom in post-liberalised India, French food never took flight in the way Italian cuisine and American fast food did. Even in the later years of a free-market economy, Asian cuisines in general, and Japanese cuisine in particular, tickled the taste buds of Indian diners. French cuisine, despite its deep links to various regions and trading stations in India, such as Puducherry and Chandannagar, had less dramatic influences on local food.

However, French cuisine did change its character and adopt a new course of journey when it came in contact with Indian spices and condiments. In an interview with online portal Women's Web, Lourdes Tirouvanziam-Louis, author of The Pondicherry Kitchen (2012) describes the outlines and inflections of the Franco-Pondicherry cuisine, revealing how interactions between diverse communities create complexities of flavour. “Many French dishes have been adapted to suit the Tamil palate, for example, the simple roast has become something very elaborate and tasty. The French would just use salt, pepper and roast the chicken but Pondicherrians add garlic, cinnamon, cloves, bay leaf, onions and ghee. The roast tastes different and definitely tastier!”

Slide along the confections counter, to check out the trail of pain au chocolat, strawberry tart, apple turnover, lemon tartlet, passion fruit gateaux, almond croissant and more at Paul, Delhi.