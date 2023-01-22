 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vinoy Thomas: Tropes that used to be stand-ins for Kerala ethos are fading away from Malayalam literature

Chanpreet Khurana
Jan 22, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

An earlier short story by Vinoy Thomas, "Kaligeminarile Kuttavalikal", became the basis for Lijo Jose Pellissery's film Churuli.

The bilimbi tree plays an important role in the narrative of 'Anthill'. (Photo: Joygeorgek via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

Vinoy Thomas won the 2021 Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his novel Puttu - Anthill, its English translation by Nandkumar K, was released on January 15, 2023.

But you might already know his writing for a different reason - he wrote "Kaligeminarile Kuttavalikal", the story that Lijo Jose Pellissery's film Churuli is based on.

As in Churuli, the village (Perumpadi) in Anthill has a story of its own - a refuge for those on the run from the law and from society, it is described as a land of sinners. Indeed, child molesters rub shoulders here with cashew smugglers and con women claiming to have divine vision.

Vinoy Thomas (Photo by Vinayaraj via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

But it is also a place of refuge for the downtrodden and those looking for a fresh start - the woman who has an affair with her brother-in-law and has nowhere else to go; the sex worker who needs a new means of livelihood as she ages; the man who inherits the responsibilities of village mediator from his father; a fantastical man who is desired, reviled and mythologised here. Anthill's 200 characters each have their own backstory and arc, and yet the whole is cohesive, even immersive.

In an email interview, Thomas spoke about Anthill, his literary influences, his readers, the moral compasses that Anthill defies, and what he's reading, watching and writing now. Reproduced below is the entire interview, with his answers in Malayalam and their English translation: