Vinoy Thomas: Tropes that used to be stand-ins for Kerala ethos are fading away from Malayalam literature

Vinoy Thomas won the 2021 Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his novel Puttu - Anthill, its English translation by Nandkumar K, was released on January 15, 2023.

But you might already know his writing for a different reason - he wrote "Kaligeminarile Kuttavalikal", the story that Lijo Jose Pellissery's film Churuli is based on.

As in Churuli, the village (Perumpadi) in Anthill has a story of its own - a refuge for those on the run from the law and from society, it is described as a land of sinners. Indeed, child molesters rub shoulders here with cashew smugglers and con women claiming to have divine vision.

Vinoy Thomas (Photo by Vinayaraj via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

But it is also a place of refuge for the downtrodden and those looking for a fresh start - the woman who has an affair with her brother-in-law and has nowhere else to go; the sex worker who needs a new means of livelihood as she ages; the man who inherits the responsibilities of village mediator from his father; a fantastical man who is desired, reviled and mythologised here. Anthill's 200 characters each have their own backstory and arc, and yet the whole is cohesive, even immersive.

In an email interview, Thomas spoke about Anthill, his literary influences, his readers, the moral compasses that Anthill defies, and what he's reading, watching and writing now. Reproduced below is the entire interview, with his answers in Malayalam and their English translation:

Who are your biggest literary influences?

ഞങ്ങളുടെ നാട്ടിലെ മിക്ക വായനക്കാരേയും പോലെ ചെറുപ്പത്തില്‍, വായനയുടെ തുടക്കകാലത്ത് മലയാളത്തിലെ പൈങ്കിളി എഴുത്തുകാര്‍ എന്നറിയപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നവരായിരുന്നു എന്നെ ഏറ്റവുമധികം സ്വാധീനിച്ചത്. കോട്ടയം പുഷ്പനാഥ്, മാത്യൂ മറ്റം, ബാറ്റണ്‍ബോസ് തുടങ്ങിയ ആ എഴുത്തുകാര്‍ അനായാസമായി കഥ പറയുന്നവരായിരുന്നു. അതുകൊണ്ടായിരിക്കണം ആ നോവലുകള്‍ വായിക്കാന്‍ തുടങ്ങിയാല്‍ നമ്മളതിന്റെ അഡിക്റ്റായി പോകുന്ന ഒരവസ്ഥ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. വായനാശീലമുണ്ടാകുന്നതില്‍ ആ പൈങ്കിളിഘട്ടം എന്നെ ഒത്തിരി സഹായിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

പിന്നീട് നാട്ടിലെ വായശാലയില്‍ നിന്നും പുസ്തകമെടുത്ത് വായിക്കാന്‍ തുടങ്ങിയതോടെ ബഷീര്‍, എം ടി, പുനത്തില്‍ കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുള്ള, കെ സുരേന്ദ്രന്‍, ഒ വി വിജയന്‍, എം മുകുന്ദന്‍, തുടങ്ങിയവരൊക്കെ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട എഴുത്തുകാരായി. മറ്റു ഭാഷകളിലെ കൃതികളുടെ വിവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ വായിച്ചതും വായനശാലയില്‍നിന്നുതന്നെയാണ്. അങ്ങനെ പരിചയപ്പെട്ട എഴുത്തുകാരില്‍ ദസ്തയോവസ്കിയും താരാശങ്കര്‍ ബാനര്‍ജിയുമാണ് ഏറ്റവും പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടവര്‍.

സമകാലിക മലയാള സാഹിത്യത്തിലെ എല്ലാവരുംതന്നെ പലവിധത്തില്‍ എന്റെ എഴുത്തിനെ സ്വാധീനിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഒരാളെ എടുത്തുപറയണമെന്ന് നിര്‍ബന്ധമായും പറഞ്ഞാല്‍ ഞാന്‍ സെലക്ടു ചെയ്യുക എസ് ഹരീഷിന്റെ പേരായിരിക്കും. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ എഴുത്ത് എന്നെ അത്രയധികം പ്രചോദിപ്പിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

Like many of my generation, I was brought up on a diet of penny-dreadful meets Mills & Boon in Malayalam literature; they go under the genre of painkili (sic) stories. They were, understandably, the initial influence. Baton Boss, Kottayam Pushpanath and Mathew Mattom were glib, facile storytellers, enough for people like me to get addicted to them at that point of my journey as a reader. But those penny-dreadfuls did help in instilling in me a reading habit at a young age.

Then, with access to local libraries, I graduated to reading Basheer, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Punathil Kunjabdullah, K. Surendran, O.V. Vijayan, M. Mukundan, who are venerated writers in Malayalam; and they became mine too. Then I moved on to translations from other languages and my favourites among them were Dostoevsky and Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay. Even the contemporary Malayalam writers have influenced my writing in many ways. If I am asked to select one among them, S. Hareesh would be it. His writings have been the greatest motivation for me.

There’s an element of fantasy in 'Anthill' that must have been pretty hard to translate. Did you work closely with the translator or oversee the drafts?

നോവലിന്റെ വിവര്‍ത്തനം നടക്കുമ്പോള്‍ ഞങ്ങള്‍ നിരന്തരം സംവദിക്കാറുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. തികച്ചും പ്രാദേശികമായ ചില കാര്യങ്ങളുപയോഗിച്ചുള്ള ബിംബങ്ങള്‍ നോവലിലുണ്ടാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഉദാഹരണമായി ഇലുമ്പിമരം, അതിന് നോവലില്‍ സവിശേഷമായ ഒരു പ്രാധാന്യമുണ്ട്. ഇലുമ്പിമരത്തില്‍ കായകള്‍ ഉണ്ടായിക്കിടക്കുന്നത് തേനീച്ചക്കൂട്ടില്‍ ഈച്ചകള്‍ പൊതിഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്നതുപോലെയാണ്.

ഇലുമ്പിമരത്തേക്കുറിച്ചും അതിന്റെ കായകളേക്കുറിച്ചുമൊക്കെ നല്ല ധാരണയുള്ളവര്‍ക്കേ നോവലിലെ ഇലുമ്പുമരത്തിന്റെ ഫാന്റസി വ്യക്തമാവുകയുള്ളൂ. നന്ദകുമാര്‍സാര്‍ നേരിട്ട ഏറ്റവും വലിയ വെല്ലുവിളി എനിയ്ക്ക തോന്നുന്നത് ഇത്തരം പ്രാദേശികത നിറഞ്ഞ ഫാന്റസികളെ ട്രാന്‍സലേറ്റു ചെയ്യുക എന്നതായിരിക്കും. ചര്‍ച്ചകളിലൂടെ അത് പരിഹരിച്ചു പോവുകയാണ് ചെയ്തത്.

പുറ്റ് നോവലിന്റെ ആഖ്യാനത്തില്‍ എന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനസ്വഭാവമായ കുറ്റംപറച്ചിലും കളിയാക്കലും കാര്യങ്ങളെ മറിച്ചിട്ടുനോക്കലുമൊക്കെ സ്വഭാവികമായി വന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. അത് ഇംഗ്ലീഷിലേയ്ക്ക് കൊണ്ടുവരിക എന്നത് ഏറെ പണിയുള്ള കാര്യമാണ്. നന്ദകുമാര്‍സാര്‍ അക്കാര്യങ്ങളൊക്കെ വൃത്തിയായി ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നുള്ളതാണ് സന്തോഷം.

Nandakumar and I were in constant touch during the translation. There are some leitmotifs and imageries that I have used in the novel which are indigenous to our locality. For instance, the bilimbi tree, which plays an important role in the narrative. Its fruits cover the tree from top to bottom like bees on a beehive. Only those who are familiar with the tree and its fruits can understand the fantasy attached to it.

Perhaps the biggest challenge he may have faced as a translator could be how to render these regional imageries into another language. Through our discussions we were able to resolve these.

Inevitably, in the narration, my characteristic style of nit-picking, mimicry, mockery, and lifting up the cloak and peering inside things have all come in. I am most happy that Nandakumar has made a good fist of it, without any attenuation.

You place the story in a very specific part of Kerala – does the English translation inevitably flatten some of the regional nuance?

നോവലിലെ കഥ നടക്കുന്ന പ്രധാനസ്ഥലം കുടിയേറ്റഗ്രാമമായ പെരുമ്പാടിയാണ്. അവിടുത്തെ ആളുകളുടെ സംസാരഭാഷ പ്രധാനമായും കോട്ടയം പാലാ ഭാഷയാണ്. തൃശ്ശൂര്‍, തിരുവനന്തപുരം കോഴിക്കോട് തുടങ്ങി വ്യത്യസ്ത സ്ഥലങ്ങളില്‍നിന്നും കുടിയേറിയവര്‍ പെരുമ്പാടിയിലുണ്ട്. പെരുമ്പാടിയ്ക്കു ചുറ്റുമുള്ള സ്ഥലങ്ങളില്‍ മലബാറിലെ ആളുകളുടെ സംസാരഭാഷയാണുള്ളത്. അവിടെയുള്ള കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളും നോവലിലുണ്ട്. ഇങ്ങനെ കേരളത്തിന്റെ പലഭാഗങ്ങളിലുള്ള ആളുകളുടെ വ്യത്യസ്തമായ സംസാരഭാഷ നോവലിലുണ്ട്.

ഇംഗ്ലീഷില്‍ ഈ വ്യത്യസ്തത കൊണ്ടുവരിക എന്നത് സാധ്യമല്ലല്ലോ. എങ്കിലും ഒരേ അര്‍ത്ഥമുള്ള കൂടുതല്‍ പദങ്ങളുപയോഗിച്ചും മലയാളപദങ്ങളെ അതേരൂപത്തിലുപയോഗിച്ചുമൊക്കെ ഈ പ്രതിസന്ധിയെ മറികടക്കാന്‍ നന്ദകുമാര്‍സാര്‍ ശ്രമിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

The locale is a boondocks called Perumpadi whose remoteness attracts migrants. Being migrants, a majority of the characters use the Kottayam-Pala dialect. There are minor players who have migrated from Thrissur, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram also. The denizens of places around Perumpadi use the Malabar dialect. They too figure in the novel. Therefore, many of the dialects used in Kerala appear in the novel.

I do not think that these patois and dialects can be reproduced in English. Nandakumar has overcome this by using equivalent phrases and using the original Malayalam word where unavoidable.

Are some of the characters based on real people? What can you tell us about them?

നോവലിന്റെ ആമുഖത്തില്‍ ഞാന്‍ പറഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്നത് എല്ലാം ഭാവനയാണെന്നാണ്. ഇവിടെയും അങ്ങനെയല്ലേ പറയാന്‍ പറ്റൂ. നോവല്‍ വായിച്ചുകഴിഞ്ഞ് കുറച്ചുപേര്‍ ആ കഥാപാത്രം ഞാനാണ് എന്നുപറഞ്ഞ് എന്റെയടുത്തു വന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഉദാഹരണമായി ഷുക്കൂറാജി. മീന്‍വിറ്റ് വലിയ സമ്പന്നനായ ഒരു കഥാപാത്രമാണ് നോവലിലെ ഷുക്കൂറാജി. വരാന്ത ചായപ്പീടിക പുസ്തകചര്‍ച്ച നടത്തുന്ന ഷുക്കൂര്‍ പെടയങ്ങോട് പണ്ട് മീന്‍ വിറ്റിട്ടുണ്ട്. അങ്ങേര് അവകാശപ്പെടുന്നത് ഷുക്കൂറാജി എന്ന കഥാപാത്രം അയാളാണെന്നാണ്.

ഞങ്ങളുടെ നാട്ടിലുള്ള എല്ലാവരും നോവല്‍ വായിക്കുകയാണെങ്കില്‍ ജറമിയാസ്, പോള്‍, കുഞ്ഞാണ്ടി, കൊച്ചരാഘവന്‍, നീറുകുഴിയച്ചന്‍, പ്രസന്നന്‍, നീരു, ലൂയീസ്, കൊടംകാച്ചി, ഫിലോമിനസിസ്റ്റര്‍, മലയോരത്തിന്റെ ഗാന്ധിയേട്ടന്‍ തുടങ്ങി സകല കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളോടും സാമ്യമുള്ള ഓരോരുത്തര്‍ ഇത് ഞാനാണെന്നും പറഞ്ഞോണ്ടു വരും. പക്ഷെ അതൊന്നും ഞാന്‍ അംഗീകരിച്ചു കൊടുക്കില്ല. നമ്മളംഗീകരിച്ചുപോയാല്‍ ആവശ്യമില്ലാത്ത വയ്യാവേലിയുണ്ടാകും.

I have declaimed in the preface to the novel that everything is a product of my imagination. I cannot say it otherwise here too. After reading the novel, a few people have approached me claiming that they are so-and-so character in it. An example is Shukoor Haji. In the novel, the character becomes wealthy by selling fish. Shukoor Pedayangodu, who holds literary and novel appreciation discussions in front of teashops and shopfronts, had been a fishmonger once. He claims Shukoor Haji is him. If all the people of my place could read and would read the novel, every one of them would come to me claiming to be Jeremias Paul, Kunjandi, Kocharaghavan, Father Neerukuzhi, Prasannan, Neeru, Louis, Balls Scorcher, Sr Philomena, Gandhi of the Valley and all the other characters, depending on how the shoe fits. However, I shall not admit to anything. Any such admission would lead to undesirable consequences.

ആത്മകഥാപരമായ കുറേ വസ്തുതള്‍ നോവലിലുണ്ട്. പക്ഷെ അതൊന്നുമങ്ങനെ തുറന്നു സമ്മതിക്കാന്‍ പറ്റുന്ന കാര്യങ്ങളല്ല. പോള്‍സാറിന്റെ കുടുംബചരിത്രത്തില്‍ കുറേയൊക്കെ എന്റെ കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ കഥയായി വരും. ജറമിയാസ് പോള്‍ കുടുംബപ്രശ്നം പരിഹരിക്കുന്നതിനായി നടത്തുന്ന പല മധ്യസ്ഥങ്ങളും എന്റെ വീട്ടില്‍ നടന്നിട്ടുള്ളതാണ്. ഒരു കാലത്ത് ഞാന്‍ മാക്കൂട്ടത്തേയ്ക്ക് കശുവണ്ടി കടത്തിയിരുന്ന പയ്യനായിരുന്നു. പെരുമ്പാടി പുഴയോരത്തെ കൃഷിയും പുഴയിലെ മുങ്ങാങ്കുഴിയിടലും വള്ളിയിലാടലുമൊക്കെ ഞാന്‍ നടത്തിയിട്ടുള്ളതാണ്.

തെരുവമാത്തുവും ഉത്തമനും ചീട്ടുകളിക്കുന്നതുപോലെ പല സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലുമിരുന്ന് പഴകിപിഞ്ചിയ ചീട്ടുകളുപയോഗിച്ച് കളി നടത്തുകയും ആളുകള്‍ക്കിട്ട് കൂടോത്രംവെക്കുകയുമൊക്കെ ഞാനും ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. പക്ഷെ ഇതൊക്കെ ആത്മകഥാപരമാണെന്ന് പറയുന്നത് എനിയ്ക്ക് നാണക്കേടല്ലേ. അതുകൊണ്ട് ഇതൊന്നും ഞാനേക്കുന്നില്ല. എല്ലാം ഭാവനയാണ്.

പിന്നെ പറയാന്‍ പറ്റുന്ന ഒരു കാര്യം വായനശാലയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടതാണ്. എന്റെ ജീവിതം രൂപപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതില്‍ നെല്ലിക്കാംപൊയില്‍ സഹൃദയ ഗ്രന്ഥാലയത്തിന് വലിയ പങ്കുണ്ട്. പെരുമ്പാടി വായനശാലയില്‍ നടക്കുന്നതായി നോവലില്‍ പറഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്ന കാര്യങ്ങളെല്ലാം എന്റെ ജീവിതത്തില്‍ സംഭവിച്ചതാണ്.

The novel does contain autobiographical bits and pieces. But none of them will be openly admitted to. A large part of the story of Paul sir’s family could form part of my family’s story too. Many of the mediations conducted by Jeremias Paul were done in my house. Once upon a time, I too smuggled cashews to Makkoottam. I have dived into the river, swum underwater, farmed and swung on the vines by its banks. Like Theruva Mathu and Uthaman, I have played cards with frayed, mushy decks and done black magic against some. However, it would be a dishonour for me to admit to these as autobiographical. Therefore, I desist. Everything is a figment of my imagination.

One thing I could admit to is the doings in the library. Nellikampoyil Sahrudaya Library has played a great role in my formation. Everything that I have narrated as happening in Perumpadi library has happened in my life too.

Could you talk us through the treatment of sex in the book – there is this matter-of-fact way in which the story talks about child sexual abuse, gay love, sex work, sexual harassment (at the party), and a fantastical virile man who can live under water. Were you consciously distancing from more puritanical views that we espouse in public?

നോവലിലെ സെക്സിന്റെ കാര്യം പറയുകയാണെങ്കില്‍ അതൊന്നും എഴുതാന്‍വേണ്ടി എഴുതിയതല്ല. ഓരോ കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളെയും ഞാന്‍ ഓര്‍ത്തെടുക്കുമ്പോള്‍ അവര്‍ അങ്ങനെതന്നെയായിരുന്നു. നമ്മള്‍ ആദ്യമേ പറഞ്ഞില്ലേ ഈ കഥാപാത്രം ഞാനാണെന്നും പറഞ്ഞ് ചിലര് വരുമെന്ന്. അങ്ങനെ വന്നാല്‍ ഞാന്‍ അവരോട് ചോദിക്കും ഞാന്‍ എഴുതിയതുപോലെതന്നെയല്ലേ തന്റെ ജീവിതമെന്ന്. അവര് സത്യസന്ധരാണെങ്കില്‍ അതെ എന്നല്ലാതെയൊരു മറുപടി തരാന്‍ അവര്‍ക്കു പറ്റില്ല.

ഞാന്‍ ചെയ്തത് ഇത്രയേ ഉള്ളൂ, ഓരോ കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളുടേയും ജീവിതമെഴുതുമ്പോള്‍ സെന്‍സറിംഗ് നടത്താന്‍ നിന്നില്ല. ഉള്ളത് ഉള്ളതുപോലെ എഴുതി. നമ്മളീ പറയുന്ന പ്യൂരിറ്റേരിയന്‍മാര് എന്തു വിചാരിക്കുമെന്നോ മനപൂര്‍വ്വം അവരോട് എതിരിടണമെന്നു കരുതിയോ ഞാന്‍ ഒന്നും എഴുതിയിട്ടില്ല. ഇതൊക്കെ ഇങ്ങനെയൊക്കെ ഉള്ളതാണെന്നേ.

നോവല്‍ വായിച്ച ചിലര്‍ ഇത്ര കഴപ്പുള്ളയാളുകള്‍ പെരുമ്പാടിയില്‍ മാത്രവേയുള്ളൂ എന്നുപറഞ്ഞ് മാന്യന്‍മാരാകുന്നത് ഞാന്‍ കണ്ടു. അവര് നെഞ്ചില്‍ കൈവെച്ച് ഒന്നാലോചിച്ചിട്ട് പറ, അവരും അവരുടെ ചുറ്റുമുള്ളോരും ഉള്ളിന്റെയുള്ളില്‍ എങ്ങനെയാണെന്ന്. സാഹചര്യം കിട്ടണം അപ്പോ അറിയാം എല്ലാവരുടേയും തനിനിറം.

All the description of sex in the novel have not been brought in for the sake of prurience. Every character I dreamt up came with all those trappings and baggage. I had mentioned here before that people could turn up claiming to be characters in the book. If they do, I would ask them to their face if their lives weren’t as I have described in the book. If they are honest, they can give only a positive reply. This is all that I have done – when I wrote about anyone in the novel, I didn’t indulge in any censoring. I wrote everything as they are. What the puritans would think or that I may need to cross swords with them was never of concern to me and nothing I have written is with that intent. This is what happens in reality.

I have met readers who, in an effort to appear genteel, claim that such people exist only in Perumpadi. Let them mull for some time and, hand upon their hearts, say how they and the people around them really are. As someone said, chastity is only the lack of opportunity. You can see the true face of anyone only when the circumstances are in their favour.

Do you write with a Malayalam-reading audience, a pan-Indian audience in mind, or does this not matter in your opinion?

ഏതെങ്കിലും പ്രത്യേക ഓഡിയന്‍സിനെ മുന്നില്‍ കണ്ടല്ല സാധാരണ എഴുതാറുള്ളത്. നമുക്ക് പറയാനുള്ള കഥകള്‍ പറയുക എന്നതാണ് പ്രധാനം. ഒരു വായനക്കാരനെന്ന നിലയില്‍ എനിയ്ക്ക് ബംഗാളിലെ ഒരു ഗ്രാമത്തിലെയോ അഹമ്മദാബാദ് തെരുവിലെയോ ഹിമാലയന്‍മലനിരകളിലെയോ ആളുകളുടെ കഥകള്‍ കേള്‍ക്കുക എന്നത് വലിയ കൌതുകമുള്ള കാര്യമാണ്. അതുപോലെയായിരിക്കുമല്ലോ അവിടെയുള്ളവര്‍ക്ക് കേരളത്തിലെ കഥകള്‍ കേള്‍ക്കുന്നതും.

പുറ്റ് നോവലിനെ സംബന്ധിച്ച് പറയുകയാണെങ്കില്‍ ജറമിയാസ് നടത്തുന്ന ഒരു നാട്ടുമധ്യസ്ഥം ഏതെങ്കിലുമൊരു ഉത്തരേന്ത്യന്‍ ഗ്രാമത്തിലെ നാട്ടുക്കൂട്ടത്തിന്റെ അതേ സ്വഭാവമുള്ളതാണ്. ഗ്രാമമുഖ്യന്റെ തീരുമാനം പോലെ തന്നെയാണ് ജറമിയാസിന്റെ തീരുമാനവും.

പുറ്റ് വായിച്ച പലരും ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയിലെയും അതുപോലെയുള്ള മറ്റു പലസ്ഥലങ്ങളിലെയും ആദ്യകാല കുടിയേറ്റത്തിന് സമാനമാണ് പെരുമ്പാടിയിലെ കുടിയേറ്റമെന്ന് എന്നോട് പറഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ട്. കുടിയേറ്റവും കുടുംബജീവിതവും മതങ്ങളുമൊക്കെയുള്ള എല്ലാ സമൂഹത്തിലും ഒരു പോലെ പ്രസക്തമാണ് പുറ്റിലെ ഇതിവൃത്തം.

I don’t write with any particular audience or readership in mind. What is important is to narrate the stories that are within me. As a reader, I am keen to listen to the story of a Bengali village, a street in Ahmedabad, or people living in the foothills of Himalayas. I should assume the same is the case with people living there – they want to hear stories from Kerala. Jeremias’s mediations could happen in a North Indian village community; his decisions are the same as those of a village mukhiya.

After they have read Anthill (in its Malayalam version) many people have told me that life in Perumpadi is similar to that of the early migrants of Australia and other places. The plot of Anthill is relevant to any community that has migrants, families and religion.

What is the most exciting development in current Malayalam writing according to you? Who among your contemporaries do you admire most?

സാഹിത്യത്തില്‍ കേരളീയത എന്നു പറഞ്ഞ് പണ്ടു പ്രചരിച്ചിരുന്നത് കസവുമുണ്ട്, കഥകളി, അമ്പലത്തിലെ ആന, നിലവിളക്ക്, തെയ്യം, തട്ടമിട്ട സ്ത്രീകള്‍, കൊന്തയും ചട്ടയുമിട്ട വല്യമ്മച്ചിമാര്‍ തുടങ്ങിയ ഏതാനും സാംസ്കാരികബിംബങ്ങള്‍ മാത്രമായിരുന്നു. എന്നാലിപ്പോള്‍ വളരെ പ്രാദേശികമായ ജീവിതത്തിന്റെ സൂക്ഷ്മാംശങ്ങള്‍ ആവിഷ്കരിക്കുന്ന സാഹിത്യകൃതികള്‍ ഉണ്ടാകുന്നു എന്നതാണ് മലയാളസാഹിത്യത്തിന്റെ വളര്‍ച്ചയായി ഞാന്‍ കാണുന്നത്.

കേരളത്തിന്റെ മുക്കിലും മൂലയിലുമുള്ള പലതരം ആളുകളുടെ സംസാരഭാഷയും ആചാരങ്ങളും തൊഴിലുകളുമൊക്കെ സാഹിത്യത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി വരുന്നു. കേരളീയത കൂടുതല്‍ ബഹസ്വരമാകുന്നത് സന്തോഷമുള്ള കാഴ്ചയാണ്. ഇപ്പോള്‍ മലയാളത്തില്‍ എഴുതുന്ന മിക്ക ആളുകളും ഇക്കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഏത് എഴുത്തുകാരനെയാണ് കൂടുതല്‍ ആരാധിക്കുന്നതെന്ന ചോദ്യത്തിന് ഞാന്‍ മുന്‍പേ ഉത്തരം പറഞ്ഞുകഴിഞ്ഞു. അത് എസ് ഹരീഷാണ്.

What used to pass for the ethos of Kerala in our literature were some social tropes such as zari-bordered mundus, Kathakali, the temple elephant, the brass ceremonial lamp, Theyyam, Muslim women in their veils, and Christian women in fan-tail mundu and scapulars. However, works now coming out which present minute aspects of parochial life is what I see as growth of Malayalam literature.

The patois and argot of people from the various corners of Kerala, their rituals and traditions, their vocation and all that are now becoming part of Malayalam literature. Democratisation and pluralism depicted as Kerala ethos is a heartening development. Most of the current crop of Malayali writers pay heed to this. I have already answered the question on who among them I admire most – it is S. Hareesh.

What are you reading right now?

ഗീതാഞ്ജലിശ്രീയുടെ ടോംബ് ഓഫ് സാന്‍ഡ് ആണ് ഇപ്പോള്‍ വായനയിലുള്ള ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് പുസ്തകം. മലയാളത്തില്‍ ഹരീഷിന്റെ ആഗസ്റ്റ് 17 ഏറെ ഇഷ്ടത്തോടെ വായിച്ച കൃതിയാണ്.

I am reading Gitanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand now. August 17 of Hareesh in Malayalam is a novel I loved reading recently.

What are you writing right now?

മനുഷ്യന്റെ മനസ്സിലെ പണം എന്ന സങ്കല്‍പ്പത്തേക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള മുതല്‍ എന്ന നോവലാണ് ഇപ്പോള്‍ എഴുതുന്നത്. ഇന്ത്യയുടേയും കേരളത്തിന്റെയും ചരിത്രത്തിലെ പണമിടപാടുകളും അധികാര കൈമാറ്റങ്ങളും മിത്തുകളുമൊക്കെ പശ്ചാത്തലമായി വരുന്ന കുറച്ച് വലിയ നോവലാണത്. പിന്നെ ഒന്നുരണ്ട് സിനിമയ്ക്കുള്ള എഴുത്തും നടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

I am writing a novel with the working title Wealth with the theme of man’s concept of money. It is a rather large one, encompassing the monetary transactions that have taken place in Kerala’s and India’s history, changes in power equations and myths. I am also writing scripts for a couple of movies.

What movies/series are you watching currently?

കൊറോണക്കാലത്താണ് വെബ്ബ് സീരിസുകള്‍ കൂടുതലും കണ്ടത്. ഇപ്പോള്‍ തീയേറ്ററുകളില്‍ വരുന്ന സിനിമകള്‍ കാണുന്നുണ്ട്. ഏറ്റവും അവസാനം കണ്ട ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് സിനിമ അവതാര്‍ വേ ഓഫ് വാട്ടറാണ്. ജയജയജയ ജയഹോ, നന്‍പകല്‍ നേരത്തിന്‍ മയക്കം, ആവാസവ്യൂഹം എന്നിവയെല്ലാമാണ് അടുത്തകാലത്ത് കണ്ട നല്ല മലയാള സിനിമകള്‍.

The pandemic had turned me into more of a watcher of web series. Now I am back to watching movies in theatres. The last English movie I had watched was Avatar: Way of the Water. And some of the recent excellent Malayalam movies I have watched are Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, and Aavasavyuham.