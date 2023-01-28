 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Princess Diana’s famous gown auctioned for record-breaking price

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 28, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

Diana wore the strapless ball gown in a 1997 photoshoot with Vanity Fair and in an official royal portrait taken in 1991.

The strapless ball gown is the work of fashion designer Victor Edelstein. (Image credit: Sotheby's)

A purple velvet gown belonging to Princess Diana has fetched over $600,000 at a Sotheby's auction-- more than five times the amount estimated. The dress is now the most expensive of Diana's iconic gowns to ever be auctioned, according to Forbes magazine.

Princess Diana, one of the most popular fashion icons in history, wore the gown in a famous 1997 photoshoot with Vanity Fair as well as in a royal portrait shot by Princess Margaret’s husband Lord Snowdon in 1991.

The strapless ball gown is part of British fashion designer Victor Edelstein's 1989 Autumn collection. The aubergine-coloured gown featured a tulip skirt and was likely made especially for Diana, since the designer's sketch of it featured a tiara .

Edelstein would go on to design Diana's outfits for more than a decade.