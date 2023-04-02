 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's Met Gala? Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening spotlights Indian art, fashion

Deepansh Duggal
Apr 02, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

NMACC is helping Indians reclaim their narrative and exercise greater control over art which is indigenous to them.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

A 2,000-seat theater with 16,000 square feet of exhibition space; a chandelier embellished with 8,400 Swarovski crystals; and a Met Gala-like opening event attended by the who’s-who of the Indian film industry and Hollywood—the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is emerging as the go-to international destination for Indian art and culture.

With a launch event that upstaged the Dior fall show at the Gateway of India from the previous night, the NMACC opening gala was a star-studded affair. Model Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and numerous other Bollywood and India Inc bigwigs were in attendance. American actress Zendaya, known for her role in the HBO series Euphoria, and English actor Tom Holland of Spiderman fame, also walked the red carpet on the second day.

Tom Holland and Gigi Hadid.

Reclaiming India’s Narrative