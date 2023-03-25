 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
My Family and Other Globalizers | World's safest country to bring up kids?

Pallavi Aiyar
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

More than 55,000 Seven Elevens, Family Marts and other convenience stores punctuate Japanese cities, and any lost or distressed child can ask to use the phone at one of these stores. They can then wait there until a parent arrives to collect them...

Children as young as six routinely travel to school on their own in Japan - a feat that is unthinkable in most other places on earth. (Representational image by PNW Production via Pexels)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens

Do you ever feel exhausted having to watch your kids like a hawk all day? Does the daily school run deplete your energy? Does ferrying them back and forth from birthday parties, playdates and extracurricular classes feel like it has replaced your own social life? If the answer to any of these questions is in the affirmative, I have a solution for you, dear reader: consider moving to Japan.

I lived in Tokyo for four years between 2016 and 2020. My boys were five and eight years old when we moved there. I remember my first few days as a haze of unpacking boxes and accompanying the children back and forth from school. Initially, I had fulminated about the lack of a school bus. On inquiring why our expensive, international school didn’t provide a bus service, I’d received a reply stating, “Most of our pupils walk, bicycle or take public transport.”