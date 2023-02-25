 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai Restaurant | Veronica’s in Bandra is a delightful all-day sandwich shop

Deepali Singh
Feb 25, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Located inside the former St Jude’s Bakery, the deli also serves kombucha on tap, artisanal coffees and wine

Veronica’s, a new restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.

If you throw a stone in Bandra, it will probably land on a café or deli, beckoning you with promises of free Wi-Fi, artisanal coffees and healthy salads. For a new café to drop in amidst all this, it needs to crank up its game by a few notches if it hopes to create a lasting impact on the minds of its customers.

The interiors of Veronica’s in Bandra.

By setting up their all-day sandwich shop Veronica’s inside the former St Jude’s Bakery, the good folks at Hunger Inc Hospitality responsible for The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and Bombay Sweet Shop have already done half their job. It is hard to miss the brightly-painted art mural done by Portuguese street artist Akacorleone (done as part of the St+ART Mumbai Festival and which has since been refurbished) that covers its shuttered façade and as we alight from our auto and see a couple of youngsters posing in front of it for a picture, we make a mental note to do the same later. Things we do for the Gram!

Inside, you are greeted by the cheerful sight of black and white painted cats in nooks and corners — because there are so many in the area — wooden tables, graffiti-painted walls, a mint green and sunset orange colour palette and tiles with floral motifs. Just as you enter, there is a Bandra Bulletin board that lets you put up everything from offering your services for jobs or an art workshop you are conducting in the city. Past a little retail section where you can pick up goodies from the Bombay Sweet Shop and coffee beans from Veronica’s, there is comfortable seating for 28 people and an interactive sandwich and coffee bar.