Malayali Beer's Chandramohan Nallur: 'Being a Malayali is an emotion'

Murali K Menon
Jan 22, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

Malayali rice beer was launched in November 2022, with its logo riffing off of Kathakali headgear and the Raybans worn by Malayalam actor Mohanlal from the hit 1990s film Spadikam.

Late last year, Chandramohan Nallur and Sargheve Sukumaran launched a rice beer in Poland that became so popular that restaurant owners wanted them to brand it as an Indian beer.

Chandramohan Nallur does not conform to the stereotype of the hard-drinking Malayali male. Nallur is a teetotaller, but over the last week the Warsaw-based entrepreneur has become the toast of the Malayali diaspora for an unlikely achievement: launching a beer named Malayali in, of all places, Poland, and getting it off to a flying start. Malayali Beer came into being thanks to a confluence of factors, says Nallur. These include Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine — and Nallur’s deep interest in the alcohol business.

Nallur, who spent his formative years in Palakkad and majored in business administration in Spain, says he learnt a lot about sales and people management from the time he spent bartending at, and managing, an Irish bar off Barcelona’s buzzy Las Ramblas boulevard.

“I got to meet all kinds of people — from tourists to CEOs — while at O’Hara’s as a student. That was fantastic exposure to the larger, wider world,” says Nallur. The 38-year-old, who has stinted with telecom companies in Europe, including in Poland, also ran a hospitality business in Barcelona which, he says, had to be wound up during Catalonia’s bid for independence from Spain in 2017.

Early last year, within days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Nallur, who currently consults for businesses in Eastern Europe and India and also serves as the director of business relations at the Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IPCCI), found himself exploring options for a consignment of 20 tons of rice flakes.

The consignment, imported into Poland by an Uttar Pradesh headquartered company and aimed at the African community in Europe, was stuck in Hamburg due to the war, with the prevailing exchange rates making its sale unfeasible.

Nallur first thought of converting a part of it into pet food, but finally, inspired by the likes of fellow Malayali Vivek Pillai, who brews Komban Beer in the UK from Palakkad’s Matta rice, he decided to try his hand at making a rice beer.