 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Make it new: The challenge for authors in a ChatGPT world

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Feb 25, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

The generative AI program may become a collaborative tool for novelists, but it is incapable of originality. That’s the opportunity authors can grasp.

As with graphic design software, AI can be a tool to overcome expectations, not provide readymade solutions. (Image by Tara Winstead via Pexels)

When advertising and design agencies first adopted personal computers as creativity tools, there were some who were less than pleased. Designers like Neville Brody felt that this would lead to a flattening and homogenisation of work. There would be less customisation and more blandness because of the ease of creating designs that would pass muster.

Design software did lead to a sea of uninteresting layouts. And yet, many talented designers used it to create work that was revolutionary. Brody himself pushed boundaries by combining organic and inorganic forms, breaking up typefaces, and layering patterns and colours in unusual ways. His layouts for The Face and Arena magazines in the 1980s are still inspirational.

FF Typeface Six and Seven, by Neville Brody. (Photo by Andrew Nash via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

The introduction of ChatGPT is likely to have the same effect on fiction, in positive and negative ways. For now, though, generative AI chatbots are still a work in progress. Look at the eccentric conversations between New York Times technology writer Kevin Roose and Bing’s AI-powered version, for example, as well as the embarrassingly incorrect responses of Google Bard.