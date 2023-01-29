 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Javed Akhtar: 'I used to think of Stalin as my grandfather and Ghalib as my uncle'

Chintan Girish Modi
Jan 29, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

Poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar spoke to us about his two new books, 'Talking Life: Javed Akthar in Conversation with Nasreen Munni Kabir' and 'Daaera: The Circle', on the sidelines of the recently concluded Kolkata Literary Meet at Victoria Memorial Museum.

Javed Akhtar

Talking Life (2023, Westland Books) is your third book with Nasreen Munni Kabir after Talking Films: Conversations On Hindi Cinema (2000) and Talking Songs: Conversation On Sixty Selected Songs (2005). How was your experience of collaborating with her on these projects?

She is a fine writer. She is very conscious of the tempo of the book, and this is never at the cost of depth. Striking this balance is important especially because people’s attention spans have shrunk. She is skilled in the art of turning conversations into extremely readable books.

For Talking Films, I discussed with her my experiences as a screenplay and dialogue writer and gave my perspective on how characters are developed.

For Talking Songs, I spoke not only about songs that I have written but also about the rich and long tradition of using songs in Ramlila, Parsi theatre and other narrative forms before the emergence of Indian cinema.