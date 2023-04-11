 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to lower blood pressure, reduce stress: Add a plant in your room to boost your mood

The Conversation
Apr 11, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

Tips to reduce stress, blood pressure: Indoor plants, such as snake plant, palm tree and devil's ivy, have several mental and physical health benefits. Here's how to choose the right plant for your room

Houseplants make us feel good due to our inherent desire to connect with nature (Image: Pixabay)

By Jenny Berger

In both Europe and the US, people spend up to 90 percent of their time indoors. But spending so much time inside can have consequences for your mental health.

The World Health Organisation estimates that 5 percent of adults globally suffer from depression. Stress, depression and anxiety also accounted for 55 percent of all working days lost in the UK during the year 2021-22. Small improvements in our mental health can bring significant personal and financial rewards.

