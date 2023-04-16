 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

How mountaineer Anindya Mukherjee came to lead a life in climbing uphill

Shail Desai
Apr 16, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST

With youth and precious time lost in making money at a job, Anindya Mukherjee took to scaling physical heights. Awarded the Jagdish C Nanavati Award for Excellence in Mountaineering by The Himalayan Club in March, Mukherjee is headed to Sikkim's Passanram valley, flanked by peaks Siniolchu and Simvu.

Anindya Mukherjee, mountain climber. (Photo: Anindya Mukherjee/Facebook)

As the spring climbing season gets under way, hundreds of mountaineers will be lining up on the slopes of some of the highest mountains in Nepal in the weeks ahead. Most will be treading a familiar path taken by many others before them. In focus will be the summits of peaks such as Annapurna I and Mt Everest, and the many laurels that come alongside getting there.

At around the same time, Anindya Mukherjee will be out and about in a faraway corner of Sikkim. Alongside a small team of trusted companions, he will be looking to explore the pristine Passanram valley, nestled between the peaks of Siniolchu and Simvu.

The Simvu twin peaks, as seen from the south Simvu glacier. (Photos courtesy Anindya Mukherjee)

Few would have heard of this remote region. According to Mukherjee, the last time someone actually managed to get there was back in 1937 during an expedition led by the German mountaineer, Paul Bauer.