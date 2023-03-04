 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fashion designer Anita Dongre: 'My new vegan line is plastic-free, biodegradable and looks and feels absolutely like leather'

Debarati S. Sen
Mar 04, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

One of the materials Dongre has worked with in her new collection is the versatile plant-based, plastic-free Mirum, which is looks and feels like leather.

Anita Dongre (left) with her new plastic-free, cruelty-free collection: (clockwise from top, centre) 'Birds Of A Feather' crossbody bag; Champagne Gold glass-beaded bag; the 'Nocturnal Black' Haathi Belt; Nocturnal Black glass-beaded bag; the 'Nocturnal Black' Birds of a Feather Belt; the Swan Mini Grab bag. (Photos courtesy Anita Dongre)

Fashion designer Anita Dongre's foray into a new line of vegan accessories is her way of continuing to strive towards sustainability in fashion, in every way possible. Anita has always been passionate about sustainability and this first-generation designer, has maintained that hers was a brand that was into optimal resource utilisation, conscious fashion, reducing wastage, and better production practices.

The House of Anita Dongre that has ready-to-wear lines like AND (Western wear), Global Desi (boho-chic), Grassroot, Pink City (jewellery), her signature label Anita Dongre, now boasts of new vegan accessories. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, the designer says it has taken her years to find the perfect replacement for leather and something that is also plastic-free, cruelty-free and kind to the planet. Edited excepts:

Anita Dongre's Kala Ghoda Store in Mumbai.

Tell us about your new vegan brand.