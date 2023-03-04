 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Did you know the final resting place of Ruttie Jinnah, wife of Pakistan’s founder, is in Mumbai?

Abhishek Mande Bhot
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

Ruttie Jinnah is buried at the Shia Ishna Ashari Jamaat Arambaug in Byculla, Mumbai. Ask the caretaker is to point you to Jinnah bhai’s bride and chances are he will escort you there himself.

Ruttie Jinnah and Mohd Ali Jinnah (Images via Wikimedia Commons)

Mohammed Ali Jinnah is perhaps one of the most reviled figures in Indian history. It is easy to hate Jinnah, the man who fought for the creation of Pakistan that resulted in the Partition and the following riots.

But long before he came to be called Quaid-i-Azam, or The Great Leader, and etched his name in history as the founder of Pakistan, Jinnah was merely a barrister, practising law in (as it was then called) Bombay.

To be sure, Jinnah was an exceptional lawyer, and represented some of the wealthiest and the most prominent people of the time. He counted among clients, Sir Pherozeshah Mehta and the Indian freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak, the latter he also considered his friend.

Gandhi and Jinnah in Bombay in 1944. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)