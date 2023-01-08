 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vincent van Gogh comes to India: From canvas to computer screen

Faizal Khan
Jan 08, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

'Van Gogh 360°', a new digital immersive art travelling exhibition of the Dutch Post-Impressionist painter, will hit high-definition screens in the country, starting with Mumbai on January 20.

Born in the Netherlands in 1853, Vincent van Gogh painted over 2,100 works which are currently housed in major galleries and collections across the world. He died from a bullet wound, believed to be an act of suicide, on the outskirts of Paris in 1890.

The life and works of Van Gogh have been portrayed in many mediums of creative expressions, ranging from literature to music and even a hand-painted movie. In the age of modern technology, such vast representation of artistic genius may not be just enough. The famous Dutch artist, who sold only one painting when he was alive, has now the help of giant high definition monitors to mesmerise lovers of his works.

Nearly 300 paintings of Van Gogh, such as his self-portraits and Sunflowers (1888-89), have metamorphosed into immersive experiences in a new travelling exhibition, "Van Gogh 360°", scheduled to begin in Mumbai on January 20. The exhibition, which will also travel to Delhi and Bengaluru later, have already covered cities like London, New York and Tokyo. Also among the paintings are the master's famous works like The Starry Night (1889) and Almond Blossom (1890).

"Van Gogh 360°" will combine 19th century art with modern technology to revisit the life and works of one of the most enigmatic artists ever. The technology includes 50 high definition projectors transmitting images onto floor-to-ceiling screens in a 360-degree format. The show merges entertainment and education in an audio-visual experience.

"Immersive art transports you into a world that isn’t staid, dusty or presented in a boring manner," says the exhibition spokesman Nikhil Chinapa. "Van Gogh 360° presents an exciting opportunity for children and adults alike, whole families actually, to experience the works of one of the greatest artists together," adds Chinapa, former VJ, a DJ and festival curator.