Vincent van Gogh comes to India: From canvas to computer screen

Born in the Netherlands in 1853, Vincent van Gogh painted over 2,100 works which are currently housed in major galleries and collections across the world. He died from a bullet wound, believed to be an act of suicide, on the outskirts of Paris in 1890.

The life and works of Van Gogh have been portrayed in many mediums of creative expressions, ranging from literature to music and even a hand-painted movie. In the age of modern technology, such vast representation of artistic genius may not be just enough. The famous Dutch artist, who sold only one painting when he was alive, has now the help of giant high definition monitors to mesmerise lovers of his works.

Nearly 300 Van Gogh paintings, including 'Sunflowers', are part of the digital show. (Image courtesy Van Gogh 360°)

Nearly 300 paintings of Van Gogh, such as his self-portraits and Sunflowers (1888-89), have metamorphosed into immersive experiences in a new travelling exhibition, "Van Gogh 360°", scheduled to begin in Mumbai on January 20. The exhibition, which will also travel to Delhi and Bengaluru later, have already covered cities like London, New York and Tokyo. Also among the paintings are the master's famous works like The Starry Night (1889) and Almond Blossom (1890).

"Van Gogh 360°" will combine 19th century art with modern technology to revisit the life and works of one of the most enigmatic artists ever. The technology includes 50 high definition projectors transmitting images onto floor-to-ceiling screens in a 360-degree format. The show merges entertainment and education in an audio-visual experience.

"Immersive art transports you into a world that isn’t staid, dusty or presented in a boring manner," says the exhibition spokesman Nikhil Chinapa. "Van Gogh 360° presents an exciting opportunity for children and adults alike, whole families actually, to experience the works of one of the greatest artists together," adds Chinapa, former VJ, a DJ and festival curator.

More than 12,000 huge, crystalline images transform each surface at the show. According to engineers behind the technological transformation of van Gogh's works, the paintings were first digitised before using computer technology to animate them. The exhibition is presented as a reimagined way for art aficionados and longtime appreciators of van Gogh's portfolio to enjoy and experience his masterpieces.

"Beyond traditional art, Van Gogh 360° is especially appealing to new generations, whose appreciation of art, culture and technology are strongly converged. This experience may be their first introduction to Post-Impressionism and the work of the legendary artist," says Chinapa.

The Mumbai exhibition at the World Trade Centre will run from January 20 to February 17. The dates for the Bengaluru and Delhi exhibitions are yet to be confirmed.

"It's a completely new experience than being in a museum. People can find large museums quite daunting to traverse and explore. But immersive experiences like Van Gogh 360° seek a reaction and response. There isn't just one perceptive to enjoy the art. The vibrancy and details of van Gogh's artwork are powerful and are very effective in an immersive environment," says Chinapa.

Indian audiences are no strangers to immersive art. India was the stop in April 2017 of "The Drifting Canvas", an immersive art exhibition, travelling around the world then. Wall-to-wall images of paintings by van Gogh, fellow post-impressionist artist Paul Gaugin, impressionist painters Claude Monet and Edgar Degas and neo-impressionist painter Paul Signac were part of the show inaugurated by the then Union tourism and culture minister Mahesh Sharma at the Select Citywalk mall in Saket, Delhi.

"The Drifting Canvas", a combination of classic and modern technology, had arrived in India from Shanghai, China, before travelling to Germany, Brazil and Singapore. Among other artists whose works were shown at the exhibition were Italian master Amedeo Modigliani and Russian avant-garde painter Wassily Kandisky.

Among other immersive art exhibitions of individual artists that have toured the world, and missed India, was "Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience" last year.

Van Gogh 360°, January 20 to February 17, 10 am to 9 pm, World Trade Centre, Mumbai

Faizal Khan is an independent journalist who writes on art.

