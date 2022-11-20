 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Roger Martin: ‘Business schools are a very big part of the current problem'

Anitha Moosath
Nov 20, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST

Roger L Martin. (Photo: YouTube)

Executives and managers tend to repeatedly apply existing models even when they fail to bring the desired results. Renowned strategy expert Roger L Martin challenges this approach in his latest book, A New Way to Think: Your Guide to Superior Management Effectiveness (Harvard Business Review Press, 256 pages, Rs 970).


Martin is professor of strategic management, emeritus, at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, where he served as Dean from 1998 to 2013. He has co-written 12 books, including Creating Great Choices (2017), Getting Beyond Better (2015), and Playing to Win (2013). He serves as strategy adviser to the CEOs of global companies, including Procter & Gamble, Lego, and Ford. He was named the world’s No. 1 management thinker in 2017 by Thinkers50, a biannual ranking of the most influential global business thinkers. In an email interview, he speaks about why it is imperative to experiment with alternative frameworks, why data is not all, how B-schools can foster novel ways of thinking, and so on. Edited excerpts:

Why do you feel there is a need to rethink traditional management models?

Many just don’t work and their use impedes the progress of companies. The response of managers to a model not working is often to try harder using the same model. For example, if pursuing shareholder value maximisation doesn’t maximise, or even increase, shareholder value, they will put more effort and attention on pursuing shareholder value maximisation. Instead, I would want them to rethink the proposition that attempting to maximise shareholder value is causally related to maximising shareholder value. It isn’t causally related because shareholder value is derivative and can’t be maximised directly. It can only be influenced indirectly by focusing on making customers happy. Ironically, a focus on shareholder value will make it harder to have happy customers — so, the prevailing model works against its own goals.

This happens regularly with management models and, that is why, I believe that rethinking is necessary.

You make an interesting observation, 'In strategy, what counts is what would have to be true — not what is true'. Please elaborate.  