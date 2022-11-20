 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Bengaluru artist Pushpamala N weaves cultural memory into her art

Sanjukta Sharma
Nov 20, 2022 / 04:31 AM IST

At a Mumbai exhibition, Pushpamala N, known for her performative photography works, returns to a form she began her artistic journey with — the result is a series of painstakingly-made, quietly-political artworks; and two other art exhibits in Mumbai this week

Pushpamala N (right) preparing for a performative work as Kaikeyi.

Very few Indian contemporary artists pack in wit, gender politics, social commentary and pop culture like Pushpamala N does. Through most of her artistic journey, following her art education in sculpture at the MS University, Baroda, she has placed herself at the centre of performative photography works — as actor, artist and director.  She has embodied and enacted Indian women characters who represent cultural iconography, societal demands. Phantom Lady, or Kismet (1996-98), a memorable work by her, was a take-off on superheroine Nadia. The form, too, in the way the work was given its film-noir style treatment, had inspiration in Bollywood — an example of how she can make representation not only singularly personal but also immensely fun. Similarly, all her works extend to narratives with multiples histories of the vamp, the rustic woman, the criminal, the seductress, the mother and the performer.

None of her works are dry or at a distance from the artist herself. She has said in earlier interviews that her two most important influences are KG Subramanyan and Bhupen Khakkar, both known for their wit and playfulness with irony. She is a charismatic on-camera presence. Her practice has always seemed intent on making art accessible beyond the connoisseur and collector.

Pushpamala N as Kaikeyi.

Now in her early 60s, and still working out of her home city Bengaluru, the artist returns to the form in which she formally trained herself: sculpture. Her latest series is a show titled "Documenta Indica", on display at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai. This marks a departure only in form; her engagement with ideas of everyday India continues, with special emphasis this time on memory and the workings of history. Her earliest works were sculptures, mostly terracotta sculptures, through which Pushpamala created a vocabulary derived from an idea of Indianness. Even when she chose photography, her early training in sculpture was perceptible in the way she staged the iconic or the stereotypical — through all her art, the representational quality remained. “I did not leave sculpture really, I think my background as a sculptor shapes my work in any medium that I may use. I have been told that my photographic work is very sculptural, in the way I use light,” Pushpamala says. The tableau form which is very frontal, has always been of her interest while composing photographs, films and live performances. The sets for her photographic works have objects and accessories, paint and props hat she herself creates. “A friend remarked that I create a scene and place myself in the centre like a living sculpture,” she says.

She describes the new series as “a document and an archive of the present”. In 2015, she came across a vitrine holding medieval tamrashasanas or copper-plate records which developed into a set called Atlas of Rare and Lost Alphabets, the most painstaking and eloquent work at the show. She learnt and developed the technique of etching on copper sheets and colouring with patinas, then extended this to other works, like the Nara and the Blackboards series. She uses expensive and classical media like copper and bronze in a conceptual way — when the medium becomes the message. Ephemeral street slogans and banal signboards are immortalised in engraved copper. Inscrutable epigraphic texts stand like ruins of the past. Ledgers cast in bronze are shut tight so they can’t be opened. “Someone came up to me in the show and asked, is this all about hisaab-kitaab (keeping accounts)?” she says.

From the 'Blackboards' series.