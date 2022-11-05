Pune's food scene is blowing up. These are hottest new restaurants in the city

If you haven't been to Pune recently, you might find its F&B scene altered beyond recognition. A number of restaurants and bars have opened here in the last few months alone.

This cultural capital and education hub of the country used to be a weekend getaway for Mumbaikkars to visit historical sites, scale mountains or stock up on good old biscuits from bakeries like Kayani, Khodayar, Royal and City Bakery. Missal and mastani, too, topped the list.

Now, Pune is attracting chefs who are redefining food. Consider this: Restaurateur Prashant Issar recently added Ishaara to the throbbing culinary scene of Viman Nagar; Mumbai chef Amninder Sandhu opened Nora, a casual dining restaurant, on Boat Club Road; and Amit Kumar, the former sous chef at two-Michelin star restaurant Boury in Belgium, is now behind the kitchen at Cobbler & Crew in Pune.

“There wasn’t any serious chef-driven restaurant in Pune other than the ones in Ritz Carlton. I wanted to create a chilled-out place that makes you feel like you have come to someone’s home for a meal. At Nora the tablemats and runners have been handmade by my mom-in-law. It’s a very homey place. No need to dress up and come,” says Amninder Sandhu who also operates a cloud kitchen Ammu in the city.

The young and floating crowd of Pune is always on the lookout for something new and exciting, says Rishi Mehra, director of food & beverage, The Westin Pune, Koregaon Park. “Pune is known for its industries, IT, banks and educational institutes. There was a need for a high-energy yet chic lounge,” he says. The Westin Pune opened Asilo bar in June 2022.

The past five years have also seen some of the best mixologist heading to Pune, to establish bars. A recent addition to the swiftly growing tribe is Cobbler & Crew by Karan Khilnani and Vijeta Singh (of Elephant & Co). “Pune as a market has a massive gap in the nightlife industry; there are either bars for younger people or over-crowded clubs. We wanted to target the 30-plus age range,” says Vijeta Singh, partner at Cobbler & Crew. The bar at Cobbler is managed by Mayur Marne (a former Diageo and Hakkasan hand).

The craft culture

Pune is also known for its rapidly growing craft-beer culture. While breweries like Doolally and Independence Brewing Co. have become household names, it all started with Effingut Brewerkz in Koregaon Park way back in 2014. A full-fledged brewery and eatery, they soon expanded to Baner and Kharadi.

Great State Aleworks, Effingut Brewerkz, Babylon Craft Brewery and The First Brewhouse added to the party. Even Bangalore’s legendary brewery Toit made it’s way to Pune last year. Mead by Moonshine Meadery and kombucha by Umami Brew too are stirring up the craft scene.

New hubs

Pune is a tricky market. Extremely price-sensitive. Restaurants either do very well or fail. There's no middle ground. “In Mumbai people will travel even to a hole-in-the-wall place for good food. But that is yet to happen in Pune. That’s why most restaurant are concentrated in KP (Koregaon Park) and Kalyani Nagar,” believes Sandhu.

Up-and-coming pockets such as Balewadi Highstreet and Wanowrie are adding fuel to the fire. “These are new emerging markets that are seeing a lot of action these days. There is also a lot of potential on NIBM Road which connects several localities like Koregaon Park, Swargate, Kharadi and Kondhwa,” says Singh.

The old Raja Bahadur Mills in Sangamwadi which morphed into the plush The Mills is fast turning into a new spot to chill, try new restaurants and bar-hop. Prominent names on this stretch include Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune, Botanica, The Millers Homebar & Kitchen, Cinco and 2BHK Diner & Key Club.

Pune is reclaiming its title as the coolest city, says Sandhu. “I tasted my first kombucha at German Bakery 22 years ago! They also did fabulous Mississippi mud pies much before they were available in Mumbai. There were Swiss restaurants doing fondue and even steak houses. And then it went off the radar for 8-9 years. Now it’s at a tipping point, with restaurant owners pushing boundaries and experimenting with different types of cuisines, themes and a great thriving cocktail culture.”

If you are in Pune, head to these new eateries that don’t just offer good food and cocktails but also a warm atmosphere perfect for year-end revelry:

Nora, Dhole Patil Road

The space occupied by Nora was shut for over 10 years before award-winning chef Amninder Sandhu took it up. So the word Nora (which means light in Hebrew) fits this place perfectly.

The black and white restaurant is effortlessly casual. Potted plants brighten up the white-washed circular terrace bar.

What to order? The Kulcha topped with Butter Chicken for sure, followed by the smoky mutton seekh taco and the fluffy naga pork belly bao. The usual suspects… but with that unmistakably ‘Amninder touch’. The cocktails are fantastic too.

Address: Sakar 10 Building, Above Fab India, FP No 152,TPS, 1, Sasoon Rd, Pune. Tel: 9665550084

Price for two: Rs 2,000 approx

Grazing platter at Nora, Pune

Asilo, Koregaon Park

Mumbai’s beloved bar has found a new home inside The Westin Pune on the banks of the Mula Mutha river.

Decked up with faux cherry blossom, the bar here stocks a stellar range of wines, an extensive G&T menu as well as some innovative cocktails (Japanese mustard laced Bloody Mary and a Negroni made with beeswax-infused gin).

Asilo bestsellers from Mumbai make an appearance here too – burrata on toast, uramaki and the flatbreads. New additions include a fantastic tamarind Prawns and chicken skewers from the robata grill selection.

Dessert options include hazelnut chocolate cigars, a sticky toffee fudge cake, and a dreamy baked Alaska. There are also cabanas on the terrace to bask in the beautiful Pune weather.

Address: The Westin Pune, Koregaon Park.

Tel: 020 6721 0000

Price for two: Rs 4,000

Asilo at The Westin Pune

Cobbler & Crew, Kalyani Nagar

This moody, low-lit space decked up with vintage paraphernalia is great for date nights. The bar headed by Mayur Marne (ex-Hakkasan) rustles up some exceptional cocktails. Start with Feelin Good, with gin, basil and cucumber. A crisp parmesan topping adds a nice savoury kick to the refreshingly good drink.

Another cocktail with Aperol and tequila comes topped with bhakarwdi (a fried Pune snack).

The food menu is equally experimental - savoury doughnuts filled with cream cheese, buff and cheddar sliders, Sri Lankan prawn curry with Ambemohar rice.

Address: Barons Club, North Ave, opposite Jogger's Park, Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

Tel: 093258 75685

Price for two: Rs 4,000 (with alcohol)

Cobbler & Crew, Pune

Butter Bar & Kitchen, Balewadi

Faux leather booths, mood lighting, tropical plants and a standout wood terracotta bar make up the interiors. Diners have a choice of indoor or alfresco seating.

The menu by Shailendra Kekade favours tapas or small plates. I suggest the charcuterie board with cold cuts, crackers, jam and chutney. The Avocado Truffle Tartare makes for a great vegetarian starter.

Other interesting small plates include the Flamed Pimento Hummus with homemade pita and the Zucchini Fries served with raspberry mustard.

There is also a selection of bowls - Crab Raviolo, Kunyit Curry and Truffled Edamame Riso bowls. The Godiva Cookie served with fresh in-house orange and thyme ice cream is a must try.

Address: Vasudha V-18, Unit R-1, Ground Floor, Balewadi High Street, Pune.

Tel: +91-7770004728/+91-7770004729

Price for two: Rs 3,000

Pork Belly Risotto at Butter Bar & Kitchen, Balewadi, Pune

Soy Como Soy, Kalyani Nagar

Nikkei cuisine is rare in Mumbai, leave alone Pune. But this new Spanish restaurant is bringing this harmonious blend of Japanese and Peruvian to diners in Pune.

Spanish for ‘I am what I am,’ Soy Como Soy is also Pune’s first Izakaya-style restaurant and bar where sushi, sashimi and ceviche take center stage.

Other best sellers on the menu include Mariscos Fritos with Ebi, New Zealand Lamb Chops with a lemongrass soy reduction and the Lomo Saltado – Peruvian stir fry beef with pisco and toasted bao.

For vegetarians, Avocado Miso Tartare, Vietnamese Summer Rolls and Beets Carpaccio are some good options. Wash it all down with pisco sours in a range of Japanese flavours.

Address: Near Royal Orchid Golden suites, opposite Marigold, Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

Price for two: Rs 3,000

Soy Como Soy, Kalyani Nagar, Pune