New Mumbai restaurant: Negroni-only bar and regional cuisine shine at Native Bombay

Deepali Singh
Jan 01, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Located inside a 145-year-old ice factory, the restaurant features a first-of-its-kind Negroni-only bar.

Earlier this year, when we visited IF.BE — a new design, architecture and arts space in the city — architect Kamal Malik took us on a tour of the erstwhile 145-year-old ice factory, spread over 10,000 sq. ft. Up a flight of stairs, he pointed out to us what seemed to be a restaurant in the making at the time.

Cut to present, and there’s already a gentle tinkle of the clinking of glasses and the sound of easy laughter falling on our ears as we wafted in on a weeknight to be introduced to Native Bombay — the 90-seater fine-dine restaurant serving pan-Indian cuisine.

All exposed bricks and walls with mood lighting that makes you feel warm and cosy, the restaurant on the first floor is an extension of the design philosophy downstairs, buzzing with renewed life while preserving the heritage narrative.

Chronicles of Negroni

Classic negroni.