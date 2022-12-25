 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

'National-level conversations mask high degree of variation of growth and access at regional level'

Chintan Girish Modi
Dec 25, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

Tata Trusts' Poornima Dore and IIT Bombay Economics Professor K. Narayanan on why businesses pick one region over another, and specialization vs diversification as growth strategy for a region.

Tata Trusts' Poornima Dore, the cover of 'Regional Economic Diversity, and IIT Bombay Economics Professor K. Narayanan.

Dr Poornima Dore is a practising economist who serves as director of analytics, insights and impact at Tata Trusts, India.

Dr K. Narayanan is a professor of economics in the department of humanities and social sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

They are co-authors of Regional Economic Diversity: Lessons from an Emergent India (Oxford University Press, 2022), which analyses regional patterns of growth in India's economy, looking at issues such as specialization, diversification, financial inclusion, digital access, skilling, job creation, urbanization, and policy change.

Excerpts from an interview with the authors:

Why did you choose to write about regional economic diversity in India?

Dr Poornima Dore: My journey with the regional economy began while helping businesses make investment and growth choices. I became curious about the role of the region and what makes firms and individuals choose some locations over others.