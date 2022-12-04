 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Forbes 30 Under 30, 2022 | Rahi Chadda: 'We’re heading towards a more realistic image of beauty'

Saurabh Sharma
Dec 04, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

Dior Beauty's first brown male ambassador, the lawyer turned fashion model and social media influencer Rahi Chadda has made it to Forbes 30 Under 30, 2022, and speaks of body positivity, beauty becoming more inclusive, and being the role model he wanted to see, since the West had no South Asian role models for him to look up to.

Rahi Chadda. (Photo: Twitter)

Forbes magazine recognised supermodel Rahi Chadda early this year in the 2022 class of 30 Under 30 for “upping the South Asian representation in (the) luxury fashion world.” While Chadda, 29, read law at the university, followed by a master’s in economics, he entered the fashion world to fulfil his boyhood dreams. He now rules the industry. Becoming the first brown male ambassador of Dior Beauty is just one of the many accolades he has bagged. In this interview, he talks about what fashion and beauty mean to him. Edited excerpts:

What significance do you place in being recognised as Forbes 30 Under 30?

It is a huge accomplishment. What I love about the Forbes brand is that they are so diverse and inclusive. And this year’s class has a range of inspirational talent, so it’s great to be part of the list.

How did you decide to change gears and become a fashion model and influencer from a lawyer?

I didn’t grow up in an environment where people were part of the creative industry, but I loved art and fashion. So, when I was done with my degrees, I sort of felt that now I have done what I needed to do for my parents, and it was time to live my dream. Also, I couldn’t see myself in an office environment — that was just not me, and I am really glad that I had the courage to give my dreams a chance.

Do you have any role models, were you inspired by anyone?