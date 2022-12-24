 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
From chicken cutlets to Zutho rice beer and milk cream in Mumbai, India's Christmas specials

Deepali Nandwani
Dec 24, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST

Nostalgia, cultural traditions, and regional ingredients inform Christmas feasts across India.

Indian Christmas specials, from Naga Smoked Pork and bamboo shoots with Axone to Goan Pork Roast and Rose Cookies from Kolkata.

Much like regional languages, Indian Christmas feasts to celebrate Advent—which marks the beginning of the Christmas season—are distinct, drawing from local cooking techniques, foods, and even the colonial influence on the region.

While the Christmas feasts in erstwhile Portuguese and British colonies have been informed by the culinary influences of their past colonial rulers, Northeastern tribes have taken references from their tribal roots. The dishes and recipes, inherited by generations, evoke nostalgia and memories within the communities.

Syrian Christians, Kerala

Seafood and meat, particularly beef, dominate the Syrian Christian feast table. But surprisingly, during the Advent period, which lasts for 24 days till Christmas, the community turns vegetarian. On Christmas day, the community feasts on appams and beef or chicken curry.

The meal begins with beef and chicken cutlets, moves to appam and curry, and ends with Christmas cake, which is as traditional as it gets: Dates, raisins, chopped cashews, tutti frutti, and berries stuffed delights. The drink is Paani, a syrup made from toddy, which is downed with bananas.

Appam and beef, and Vattayappam.