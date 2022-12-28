 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Birth centenary: Remembering Stan Lee, the greatest superhero of them all

Dec 28, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

On Stan Lee's 100th birth anniversary today, Chakra: The Invincible co-creator walks down memory lane with the legendary comic book writer, and Toonsutra webtoon has released a free special edition of the comic book.

The writer of this article Sharad Devarajan, co-founder & CEO of Graphic India / Liquid Comics, co-created Stan Lee's Chakra: The Invincible, Lee's sole Indian superhero.

December 28th, 2022 is the anniversary of what would be his 100th birthday and like millions (if not billions) of superhero fans in the world, I miss Stan “The Man” Lee and honour what his stories mean to all of us.

Stan was a mentor, friend, inspiration and teacher...he was my guru.

From 'Chakra: The Invincible' (2013), an Indian animated superhero film based on the main character created by Stan Lee, with Sharad Devarajan and Gotham Chopra.

As a young child, his work shaped my life and spoke to me in a way that no other author or creator ever has, and probably ever will.

As a first-generation Indian American growing up in the early '80s in a town where we were the only Indian family, I felt a kinship with the characters Stan brought to life so vividly in his work. Often his heroes were the underdog, the outcast and the person who didn’t fit in — and yet, they were the ones who often helped make a difference. As I struggled with my dual identity, Stan’s heroes taught me the value in being different and made me realise my uniqueness was the true source of my strength.