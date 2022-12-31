 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stranger & Sons backed Johri & Sons and 22 more restaurants and bars to try in 2023

Deepali Nandwani
Dec 31, 2022 / 03:18 AM IST

Some of the best restaurants and bars of Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Goa and Jaipur in 2022.

Johri & Sons, a chic cocktail bar within The Johri Jaipur hotel, is a collaboration with Stranger & Sons.

Mumbai Restaurants

1. Julius: Ever wondered what royal feasts across Europe tasted like? Julius' food is a modern take on the royal feasts of 49 BC - 44 BC, from regions such as Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, Sicily, Greek, Regional France, South Germany, and Turkey.

The cooking and ingredients are informed by the seasons, and the age-old recipes have been given a modern twist. Expect a range, from roasted vegetables to market salads, soups, pasta, and assorted grilled meats and fish.

You dine in what are modern renditions of regal dining halls with sapphire Chesterfield sofas and gold-framed mirrored accents.

Address: Second Floor, Phoenix Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, above Apple Aptronix Store East Zone, Lower Parel.

2. Native Bombay: Mumbai’s newest opening sits within IF.BE, a gallery space housed in a 143-year-old ice factory, and introduces us to contemporary versions of India’s regional cuisines.

Exposed brick walls, wood panels, and elements of the original architecture, such as a tiny wooden door, mark the interiors. The piece de resistance is the Native negroni bar with shelves of Campari, gin, and vermouth, and a cocktail menu curated by mixologist Denzil Franklin.