A pint sized look at Oktoberfest’s beer soaked history

Every year, for two weeks, Germany hosts a lager, err, larger-than-life festival - the Oktoberfest. Held in Munich, Oktoberfest (or "Wiesn", as the locals call it) is the world’s largest carnival that attracts millions of visitors from all over the world. Yet very few of us know how it all began.

History of Oktoberfest

The Oktoberfest tradition started in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig to Princess Therese. The citizens of Munich were invited to join in the festivities, which were held over five days. The main event of the original Oktoberfest was a horse race. The following year, the town held the festival in the same location, in a field that was dubbed Theresienwiese, after the princess. In subsequent years, Oktoberfest expanded to include carousels and swings, which first appeared in 1818, adding a carnival element to the celebration.

Soon after, Munich city officials took up the mantle of planning and running the festival each year, and it grew to include beer and food stalls, agricultural competitions, and live cooking. The tradition of horse races ended in 1960, but the carnival rides and the beer tents, of course remain an essential part of Oktoberfest. The mayor of Munich taps open the first beer keg to inaugurate the festival. During the course of Oktoberfest, around 2 million gallons of beer is consumed. Now that’s a party you’d want to be at.

Classic gingerbread souvenirs at Oktoberfest. (Photo by Sebastian Lehner)

Why does Oktoberfest start in September?

Though the earliest Oktoberfests were held in the tenth month of the year to coincide with the anniversary of the first royal festival, by the late 1890s, organizers shifted the start date to late September to allow for better weather conditions. But by allowing the festival to extend into early October, the name avoided becoming a complete misnomer.

A record-breaking fest

Oktoberfest has been taking place for over 200 years. Quite a few records have been set in that time.

In 1910, more beer was drunk at Oktoberfest than ever before - and to this day. A total of 12,000 hectoliters of beer were served: That’s over a million liters! The reason was the celebration of Oktoberfest’s 100th anniversary.

The year with the most visitors: 1985, when roughly 7.1 million people visited the Oktoberfest in Munich and celebrated the 175th birthday of the world’s largest folk festival.

Interestingly, Germany is not the world champion in beer drinking. The Czechs have the highest per capita consumption of beer, at 181.9 liters per year (2020).

Whether the Oktoberfest, with its approximately 6 million liters of beer consumption, is included or not does not change the fact that Germany, with 92.4 liters per person per year, only ranks fifth in the beer-drinking table, behind Austria, Poland and Romania.

Even if the Germans aren’t world champions in beer drinking, they do still hold a title: the first place in beer production. With over 1,500 breweries, most of them in Bavaria, more than 5,000 beer brands come out of Germany.

Oktoberfest at The Beer Cafe, Delhi

What’s the food like at Oktoberfest?

While beer is vital to modern Oktoberfest celebrations, food is given equal importance. Hendl, whole chicken grilled on a spit is the most popular item, followed by pork and potato dumplings served with the traditional red cabbage and apple dish (Blaukohl).

Local specialties such as roasted ox tails, grilled pork knuckles, or Bavarian Weißwürste (steamed white veal sausages served with sweet mustard), sauerkraut, and a pretzel or bread roll are found on just about every menu.

Typical desserts include Dampfnudel, a steamed honey-dumpling served with vanilla sauce, apple strudel, and Kaiserschmarrn, a sugared pancake with raisins. The decorated gingerbread hearts with slogans and phrases iced onto them are more of a feast for the eyes than the stomach.

While the event reinforces stereotypical images of beer-loving, meat-loving Germans dressed in dirndls and lederhosen, visitors to the annual event come from all over the world. Oktoberfest is in fact one of Munich's largest and most profitable tourist attractions. And it’s getting popular among Indians too. According to the travel search engine KAYAK, flight searches to Munich are up 90 percent. While hotel searches during the same period of Oktoberfest rose by 171 percent!

If Munich is not on your list, give these beer festivals in your city a shot:

MUMBAI

Independence Brewing Company

This Oktoberfest features not just the brews but also traditional dishes like Reibekuchen und Spargel (potato pancakes with asparagus); German Maultaschen (stuffed pasta with rocket and pear salad); German stout lamb stew; grilled pork sausage platter; tenderloin roulade and German carrot cake.

The brews include three new German beers, the Marzen ‘Munich Mischief;’ NEIPA ‘Maverick;’ and the FGS Syndicate Saison; as well as California Fanboi; and Brews Wayne.

And that’s not all. There are fun, beer-drinking games such as Beer Ludo, other beer-themed board games, and Oktoberfest-themed décor.

When: On till October 21

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Powai and Versova.

Chicken with an Independence Brewing Co beer

Gateway Brewing Co

For those who wish to stay at home and order in, Gateway Brewing Co in Colaba has curated beers from Germany. The list includes Bomberg, a smoked beer; Festbier, which is a Munich Helles style that is consumed in large quantities in Munich during Oktoberfest; and the White Zen & Doppelgänger.

To order, call: 9930239169

NASHIK

The Great BrewFest at Grape County

If you are looking to get away from the city, head to Grape County in Nashik. The BrewFest here promises a stellar line-up of beers, from White Owl, Kadak, Great State Aleworks, Cerena Meads, Bombay Duck Brewing, Ninkasi and Kimaya. Then there are fun activities and food pop-ups. Live performances by Sartek, The Yugum Band and Anand Bhaskar Collective will add to the revelry.

When: 15 October 2022, 3pm onwards

Where: The Turf, Grape County, Nashik

The Great BrewFest at The Turf, Grape County, Nashik

BANGALORE

Bangalore takes Oktoberfest seriously, which isn't surprising for the city with the most brewpubs in the country.

Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield

A delectable menu is on offer at Windmills Craftworks for Oktoberfest. Start with the pretzels and assorted mustard, dig into weisswurst in bacon onion gravy, and feed that sweet tooth with the baumkuchen, all the while sipping on a Marzen.

When: Till October 9.

Where: Windmills Craftworks: TOWER-1, 5B Rd, next to L&T Infotech, Shivaji Nagar, EPIP Zone, Whitefield

Toit Brewpub, Indiranagar

Five Festbiers, namely the Schwarbier, Doppelbock, Munich Dunkel, German Pilsner, and Marzen, are on offer here. A great way to try them all is by ordering half pints. The soft pretzel, rouladen, chicken schnitzel and sausage schwartzen platter make for great beer mates. There’s peach kuchen for that sweet finish.

When: Till 9 October.

Where: Toit Brewpub, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar

DELHI

The Beer Café

Get sipping on Bavarian brews at The Beer Café. There’s a special menu of German delicacies, loads of fun games and festivities.

When: Till October 31

Where: All outlets

Ministry of Beer

With their own microbrewery, MOB is the ideal place to ring in Oktoberfest. Expect five different brews to choose from- Mango Beer, Belgian Blonde Beer, Coffee Beer, German Wheat Beer and Indian Pale Ale. Their newest launch - Five Grain Ale adds to the party. The food is a mix of German favourites and evergreen finger foods.

When: 5-23 October

Where: M-43, Outer circle, Connaught place, New Delhi