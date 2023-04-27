 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tamil Nadu online gambling law: Madras High Court refuses interim injunction

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

A division bench led by Acting Chief Justice A Raja posted the plea by online gaming companies for further hearing after the court vacations on June 2.

The state government had banned online rummy and poker earlier this month, terming them as online games of chance in the legislation, thereby bringing them under the purview of online gambling.

The Madras High Court on April 27 refused to grant an interim stay on the operation of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, which banned online games such as rummy and poker.

Senior counsels Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Aryama Sundaram appeared for the online gaming companies and gaming federation, respectively, while senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Tamil Nadu.

