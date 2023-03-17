 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government seeks R&AW reports for judges only in exceptional circumstances

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

The Supreme Court has also stated that political leanings or expressions of views by a candidate do not disqualify them from holding a constitutional office as long as they are competent, merit-based, and of high integrity.

Kiren Rijiju

In response to queries by Congress MP Manish Tewari, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has stated that the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) reports are sought by the government only in exceptional circumstances involving issues of national security for the appointment of judges in High Courts and the Supreme Court.

The Memorandum of Procedure for Appointment of Judges of High Courts requires proposals recommended by the High Court Collegium for the appointment of High Court Judges to be assessed in the light of available reports/inputs by the government for evaluating the suitability of the candidates under consideration.

Intelligence Bureau (IB) inputs are obtained and provided to the Supreme Court Collegium for assessing the recommendees.

The response further cites Supreme Court judgments stating that candidates for judgeship must possess high integrity, honesty, skill, emotional stability, firmness, serenity, legal soundness, ability, and endurance.