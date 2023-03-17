 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Government allocated Rs 7,000 crore to eCourts project without cutting a single rupee’ CJI remarks

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 17, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

CJI made these observations while hearing a case seeking conversion of land allocated to SC to chambers for lawyers, as an example to government being receptive to suggestions on administrative side.

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on March 17 remarked that the government allocated Rs 7,000 crore towards the eCourts project as per the judiciary’s demand, without cutting a single rupee.

The CJI further said that if a demand is made to the government with a proper explanation, it will be considered.

CJI made these observations while hearing a case seeking the conversion of land allocated to SC into chambers for lawyers, as an example of the government being receptive to suggestions on the administrative side. On March 2, CJI and the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Vikas Singh were involved in a heated exchange when the latter complained to the CJI about the case not being taken up for hearing on many previous occasions.

The altercation led to CJI constituting a new bench specifically to hear the case. The bench comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and PS Narasimha.