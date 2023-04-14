 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Competition (Amendment) Bill 2023: Big Tech firms’ ‘killer’ acquisitions on radar

Apr 14, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

The bill seeks to subject high-value transactions typically seen in high-tech startups and innovative pharmaceutical sectors to review by the competition regulator; allows CCI to impose penalties on the global turnover of companies.

Amendments to the competition law

By Neelambera Sandeepan

The Competition Amendment Bill, 2023 was passed by the two houses of the parliament last week and it represents the dawn of the new phase of the competition law in India. Since its enforcement in 2009, this will be the first amendment to the Competition Act, 2002 (Competition Act).

The 2023 Amendment has taken close to 4 years of extensive discussion and deliberations which started in 2019 by way of the Competition Law Review Committee. In 2022 the draft amendment bill was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance for its review before being tabled before the parliament.

The 2023 Amendment is a game changer and is set to bring the tools available under the competition law in India at par with the advanced and nuanced antitrust laws globally. The amendments are forward-looking and capable of handling competition law issues of the future. On one hand, it enhances the powers of investigation and penalty available to the regulator – the Competition Commission of India (CCI), on the other, it also widens the array of resources available to the industry. While the amendment strengthens the overall competition law regime in India, there has been a significant focus on the regulation of Big Tech firms and the amendments reflect this position.